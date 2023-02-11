The preliminary data of the Istat on January inflation are as they could not have been otherwise: +0.2% on December and +10.1% on an annual basis. Everything is linked to the ups and downs in energy prices, down, but not yet as much as expected in the next few days when the Arera Energy Authority will consider the reflections of the decline in the virtual market of Amsterdam, the reference for gas trading in Europe ; and since these are drops that should affect bills by 33%, it goes without saying that the shock to inflationary percentages will be considerable, even if not immediate and for the same values.

The bills that fell by 10% in January were not enough to balance the growth of other goods, especially processed food (+15%), which are weighed down by the increases in raw materials and transformation processes up to the market at detail.

And when these drops in bills affect other products as well, there will never be as much a decrease: the markets are not precise in their “refunds”, above all due to the practice and “habit” of the various subjects and not be willing to give up the new levels achieved.

Therefore, even when the energy market stabilizes more than it did in January, apart from the specific bills, let us not expect widespread decreases… also and above all due to pure speculation.

We consumers can only react with one method: “calm and chalk”, it is good not to make hasty decisions, not to do something one might regret because the due assessments have not been made beforehand. Above all in being calm in drawing on one’s savings to face daily life: it cannot be excluded that in the coming months the international situation will worsen more than it already is now and, therefore, the need for “fat” to draw on will also be greater.

Of course, there are government provisions that should help us but, apart from the “slip” on petrol excise duties that have been reintroduced without realizing the consequencesall the other aids are short-term, expiring… and the inflation data and our daily life tell us that the government has shown itself to be little future-oriented and dedicated to making the day go by.