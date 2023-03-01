7
According to the latest estimates for 2020, one billion people, i.e. one in seven, live with obesity, and in 2035 there will be almost 2 billion (1.9), i.e. almost one in four of the inhabitants of our planet, including 400 millions of children. This is the picture drawn on the occasion of the presentation of the world obesity day, which is celebrated on March 4, in an event at the Ministry of Health. In Italy there are 6 million people with obesity, about 12 percent of the adult population, according to data from the 4th Italian Barometer Obesity Report, presented last November. In our country there are more than 25 million people who are overweight, or more than 46 percent of adults (over 23 million people), and 26.3 percent of children and adolescents aged 3-17 (2 million and 200 thousand people). “Changing perspectives: let’s talk about obesity” is the message of the world day, to face the stigma and intervene with concrete actions. Also in 2035, according to the World Obesity Federation, there will be 4 billion people in the world with overweight or obesity, childhood obesity will increase by more than 100 percent, while among adults there will be an increase of more than 60 percent, with a prevalence that between 2020 and 2035 will rise from 14 to 23 percent for men (+73 percent) and for women from 18 to 27 percent (+50 percent). The economic impact of overweight and obesity has been estimated at 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020, and will rise to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2035 worth $4.32 trillion. “Obesity is an unresolved public health challenge, which affects and conditions the lives of too many people. The related health problems are reflected daily on the quality of life, on cases of absenteeism from work, on productivity – explains Paolo Sbraccia, Vice President IBDO Foundation, representing the World Obesity Federation – Investing in the prevention, management and treatment of obesity is cost-effective for governments and health services.Investments can help achieve the goals set by WHO for counter the increase in obesity and achieve a 25% reduction in mortality from associated non-communicable diseases”.
