Blizzard to Announce Start Date of Diablo 4 Season 1 Next Week

Blizzard has officially confirmed that the start date for Season 1 of “Diablo 4” will be announced next week. This news has excited many players who have been eagerly waiting for the first season to begin.

The announcement came after a player, @Linarian_, tagged Blizzard officials and the official Diablo account in a tweet, asking them to hurry up and announce the start date so that players can plan their vacations accordingly. Rod Fergusson, who is responsible for developing the “Diablo” series, replied to the tweet, stating that the start date will be announced next week.

This confirmation has brought relief to the impatient players who have been knocking on Blizzard’s door for updates. Many players have even planned their vacations around the start of the first season, demonstrating their dedication to the game.

Another player, @Ctawater, also reached out to the global community development director of “Diablo 4,” Adam Fletcher, asking about future development updates or Campfire Chats. Fletcher responded, saying that more information on this will be available later this week. This hints at the possibility of a large-scale live broadcast event similar to the previous Campfire Chats, where details of the first season are expected to be revealed.

While the specific content of the first season is still unclear, it has been confirmed that there will be new story missions to provide background for the season. However, there won’t be any new campaign content. Players who wish to participate in the season must have cleared the main plot of “Diablo 4” at least once.

During the season, players will have the option to purchase season passes with varying rewards. However, there will also be a free option available. Obtaining the rewards of the pass will require players to retrain their profession, meaning they can’t directly use their previously trained character. This may not be an issue for experienced players as retraining can be fast and benefits their gameplay. Additionally, the Lilith Altar and already completed maps do not need to be restarted in terms of prestige.

It is worth noting that after the season training, players can retain their characters, including all items and equipment. The newly added legendary and unique equipment from the season can also be used in non-season mode. Therefore, players who are solely interested in the new equipment don’t necessarily have to participate in the season.

As the anticipation builds for the start of the first season in “Diablo 4,” players are eagerly awaiting next week’s announcement for the official start date.

