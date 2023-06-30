Two women from the Innviertel injured in a traffic accident in Lambrecht

The rescue helicopter was deployed on Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the Ried district: a total of three vehicles collided at the intersection of the Andorfer Landesstraße and the Kromberg goods route.

A 21-year-old from the Schärding district may have overlooked the car of a 29-year-old from the Ried district who was driving on the L513 towards Andorf when driving on the goods road. The collision between the two vehicles was so violent that one of the cars was thrown onto the car of a 46-year-old from the Ried district. The second car came to a standstill in a meadow.

The 29-year-old was so badly injured in the accident that she had to be taken to the Ried hospital with the “Europa 3” rescue helicopter. The 21-year-old also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Lambrecht and Utzenaich fire brigades came to do the clean-up work.

The police drone, which is in use this weekend at a major event not far from the scene, was requested to record the accident. After about an hour and a half, the operation was over and the affected section of road was reopened to traffic.

