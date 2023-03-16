After the halt for the Covid-19 pandemic, world cocaine production has reached record levels, demand has rebounded and new centers of global trafficking have emerged, involving a greater number of criminal groups. These are the conclusions of a new study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, based in Vienna.In numerical terms, according to this report, between 2020 and 2021, coca cultivation increased by 35% – the largest growth since 2016 – the result of an expansion of the growing areas of the coca plant, as well as improvements in the conversion of coca into cocaine powder. “The increase in the world ‘s supply of cocaine should put us all on high alert,” said UN agency director Ghada Waly.Global cocaine supply is therefore at record levels – with 2,000 tonnes produced in 2020, more than double compared to 2014 – while the collapse in demand during the pandemic “has had minimal impact on long-term trends”, says the relationship. The sharp decline was the direct consequence of the closure of bars and nightclubs, but also of the reduction in international travel, which had a “disruptive” effect on the markets. In the period immediately following, the trend reversed and experts confirmed that there was a rebound in demand and traffic, with new routes and new ways of selling.The findings of the UN report suggest thatfollowed by South and Central America and the Caribbean, but new traffic centers have emerged in West and Central Africa and South-Eastern Europe.Colombia still dominates the trafficking routes, although the routes to Europe have evolved. If the African and Asian markets are “still limited”, their “potential for expansion is a dangerous reality”, warns the UN agency.

According to international experts, the supply of cocaine has increased in South America as criminal groups have taken control of areas previously run by Colombia’s largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Mexican and Balkan criminal groups in particular have approached major production centers to gain access to supplies. In Brazil, however, organized crime is focusing its activities on African Lusophone countries such as Mozambique, Angola and Cape Verde.

The document also states that traffickers more often use international postal services to deliver drugs to consumers. In the United Kingdom, for example, there has been a “significant increase” in cocaine seizures in “fast parcel and postal modes”.

Crack cocaine use is actually on the rise in several Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Spain. In Ukraine, the market was expanding, but since the invasion of Russia last February, demand has been drastically interrupted.

In terms of cocaine routes, large North Sea ports such as Antwerp, Hamburg and Rotterdam have replaced Spain and Portugal as gateways to Western Europe. Almost 90 tons of cocaine were intercepted in Antwerp alone in 2021 and 70 in Rotterdam, with drug traffickers trying to get large quantities of drugs into containers, exploiting the enormous commercial activity of these ports.

(breaking latest news)

