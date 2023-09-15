Advocating for Recognition: The Urgent Need to Include Atopic Dermatitis in Medical Exemptions

Atopic Dermatitis: A Neglected Disease in Need of Attention

Today marks World Atopic Dermatitis Day, a time to raise awareness about a disease that has been overlooked for far too long. Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a debilitating condition that causes psychological stress, sleep deprivation, and a high risk of anxiety and depression due to incessant itching and pain. Despite its significant impact on the quality of life and psychological health of patients, it has been considered the ‘Cinderella’ of dermatological pathologies and diseases in general.

Mario Picozza, president of the National Atopic Dermatitis Association (AndeA), spoke out on this issue during a press conference held in the Chamber. He stressed the urgent need to update the 2017 Prime Ministerial Decree, so that atopic dermatitis receives the attention it deserves. Picozza proposed including atopic dermatitis in Annex 8 of the decree for ticket exemption in order to facilitate access to specialist services for patients.

According to Picozza, around 3 million Italians, including children and young people, suffer from atopic dermatitis. The disease not only affects their physical health but also hampers attention and learning, resulting in difficulties for young patients. Additionally, it also takes a toll on their parents and family members, as the challenges posed by the disease permeate the entire family structure. Therefore, early diagnosis and timely care are of utmost importance.

Picozza emphasized that atopic dermatitis requires chronic care and treatments, which often burden the patients financially. He called for financial assistance for patients and their families, alongside the availability of specialized services for treating the disease. Picozza also highlighted the need to include atopic dermatitis in the second part of the chronicity plan, enabling the establishment of standards for evaluating treatment and providing comprehensive care for patients. He emphasized the role of atopic dermatitis within the National Health Service, urging the creation of an exemption code for the disease.

As we observe World Atopic Dermatitis Day, it is essential to recognize the significant impact of this condition on the lives of millions of people. It is time for policymakers to prioritize the needs of atopic dermatitis patients and ensure that they receive the appropriate care and support they require.

