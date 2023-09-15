Home » The 2016-2018 contract for public managers of central functions has been renewed
News

The 2016-2018 contract for public managers of central functions has been renewed

by admin
The 2016-2018 contract for public managers of central functions has been renewed

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitalisation Department of the Civil ServiceHomepage Department of Training Notification deeds Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitalization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Sponsorships Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitalization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  Judge orders release of Enilce Lopez, alias 'The Cat'

You may also like

India alliance announces boycott of 14 news anchors...

Miami City Commissioner and Attorney Arrested on Multiple...

Multiple crash leaves a woman dead in Monterrey

first sustainability objective for businesses – Cover news

Torkham border will be opened on Friday morning:...

Son of Prominent Businessman Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, September 15,...

Hunan’s Sustainable Utilization of Water Resources and Green...

Changes to the road system for the Ferrara...

Quinoa vegetable salad recipe from food blogger Anna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy