How Jumbo didn’t break up. In the past, the leader also threatened violence

After a hundred stages in Anglira, Jonas Vingegaard and Primo Roglio were criticized by some young and experienced cyclists for disloyalty and disrespect when they passed Seppa Kuss below the summit. Mue, who had sacrificed so many times for him in the past, was almost stripped of the Vuelta leader’s red jersey.

In the fourth quarter, the mountain stage took on a completely different picture in Asturias. In the darkness, Jumbo ruled pm. Leton ampions Gira and Tour also became Kuss’s bodyguards, catching up together and to the finish line.

Sepp has done a lot for us in recent years. I’ll pay him back, said Vingegaard.

And Kuss smiled: I must shoe the darkness. Before the stage, we agreed that we would take it defensively. It worked. I’m a bit closer to Madrid again.

Whoever expected the intern wolf for the title, apparently did not succeed.

Road cycling is often seen as a dark sport. His history is not limited even to the tough battles of his colleagues from one side. They were much wilder than the current one in Jumbo, which did not even have time to disperse.

