Yuke’s and THQ Nordic took advantage of the opportunity during Gamescom Cologne to show the world Kenny Omega and Adam Cole in full action in their upcoming wrestling title AEW: Fight Forever. This is the first time we have such a good idea of ​​what’s to come, with some in-depth explanations.

Seems to put more effort into the actual wrestling in this game and take inspiration for the genre from classic Nintendo 64 games from AKI Corporation (they even specifically mention this in the video) like WWF No Mercy , and of course the WCW/NWO Revenge.

AEW: Forever Fight still doesn’t have a release date, but since we’re now allowed to see a full game like this, we’re assuming sometime in 2023 is a pretty reasonable guess. It works on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.