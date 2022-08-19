Home Health After 8 years of teaser promotion, “Dead Island 2” was finally leaked by the Amazon store and will be available in February next year | 4Gamers
Health

After 8 years of teaser promotion, “Dead Island 2” was finally leaked by the Amazon store and will be available in February next year | 4Gamers

by admin
After 8 years of teaser promotion, “Dead Island 2” was finally leaked by the Amazon store and will be available in February next year | 4Gamers

“Dead Island 2” (Dead Island 2) may be the longest-running zombie shooter in the sequel. It has been 8 years since the teaser video came out in 2014. Now this game is finally released, because the friendly Amazon The store once again leaked game-related channel information, including the release date expected to be in February 2023.

According to foreign media, the Amazon store inadvertently leaked the relevant pages of the PS4 and Xbox One first versions of “Dead Island 2”. Although it was quickly taken down, it has already been recorded by netizens. The store information clearly indicates that the game will be released in 2023. Available on February 3rd.

At the same time, the store information also revealed that the second generation will have 6 playable characters. Players will once again face the threat of zombies in the open world of Los Angeles, California, trying to survive, and at the same time uncover the truth behind the epidemic.

1f11e895660b1e60450ae5fce123c15f

3d36550d13e2b8d80d8342d695172113

GeCCdSpFyFrBDZGHcAyzhg-970-80

The first generation of “Dead Island 2” was launched by Techland in 2011 and was well received, but the follow-up works entered a long and difficult development period, successively by Yager Development (2012-2016) and Sumo Digital (2016-2019) and other teams relay development failed. Finally, Dambuster Studios took over the production.

Although Dead Island 2 will also have a PC version, last year PC Gamer It has been learned that publisher Deep Silver has reached an exclusive platform cooperation agreement with Epic Games, so it may have to wait until after 2024 to see “Dead Island 2” on Steam or other platforms.

See also  Story of Stefano and Marco: their fate crosses thanks to Ebola and Covid

The open world zombie shooting game “Dead Island 2” is expected to be released in 2023, and the detailed release date is still to be officially announced by Deep Silver.

You may also like

Cancer, five million avoidable deaths without smoking, alcohol...

SIE launches PlayStation Games for PC website, announcing...

Bad weather in Bogliasco, morning for groups in...

Which grape do you prefer? The answer could...

Renato Pozzetto has a sudden illness and is...

Who is Embracer, the company that bought the...

OPPO ColorOS 13 released, mobile phone upgrade schedule...

“When the holidays return, the cases will increase”...

Who is Embracer, the company that bought the...

be careful not to abuse it – INRAN

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy