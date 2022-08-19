“Dead Island 2” (Dead Island 2) may be the longest-running zombie shooter in the sequel. It has been 8 years since the teaser video came out in 2014. Now this game is finally released, because the friendly Amazon The store once again leaked game-related channel information, including the release date expected to be in February 2023.

According to foreign media, the Amazon store inadvertently leaked the relevant pages of the PS4 and Xbox One first versions of “Dead Island 2”. Although it was quickly taken down, it has already been recorded by netizens. The store information clearly indicates that the game will be released in 2023. Available on February 3rd.

At the same time, the store information also revealed that the second generation will have 6 playable characters. Players will once again face the threat of zombies in the open world of Los Angeles, California, trying to survive, and at the same time uncover the truth behind the epidemic.

The first generation of “Dead Island 2” was launched by Techland in 2011 and was well received, but the follow-up works entered a long and difficult development period, successively by Yager Development (2012-2016) and Sumo Digital (2016-2019) and other teams relay development failed. Finally, Dambuster Studios took over the production.

Although Dead Island 2 will also have a PC version, last year PC Gamer It has been learned that publisher Deep Silver has reached an exclusive platform cooperation agreement with Epic Games, so it may have to wait until after 2024 to see “Dead Island 2” on Steam or other platforms.

The open world zombie shooting game “Dead Island 2” is expected to be released in 2023, and the detailed release date is still to be officially announced by Deep Silver.