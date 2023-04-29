After Covid, scarlet fever, already 1,166 cases in Veneto in three months: ten times the entire 2022

VENICE – In the first three months of 2023, the cases of scarlet fever diagnosed in Veneto are ten times more than those recorded in the whole of 2022. After the Coronavirus (or almost: in hospitals there are still 919 hospitalized with Sars-CoV-2), here it is group A streptococcus, a bacterium technically known as Gas and responsible for an infection that can cause tonsillitis, pharyngitis and precisely the disease also characterized by a skin rash, but in the most serious cases it can also determine the invasive form iGas. For this reason, the Region has alerted all health and hospital companies, so that they adopt the necessary surveillance measures and purchase a sufficient number of tampons, in order to contain as much as possible an emergency that experts link to the progressive easing of restrictions related to Covid, for example in terms of masks and distances.