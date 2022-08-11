Home Health After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and the US NFL renewed the multi-year exclusive cooperation agreement
After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and the US NFL renewed the multi-year exclusive cooperation agreement

After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and the US NFL renewed the multi-year exclusive cooperation agreement

In the first half of this year, it is determined to end the cooperation with FIFA, and from next year, the name of its football game will be adjusted to “EA Sports FC”. EA announced earlier that it will continue to renew the multi-year exclusive cooperation agreement with the NFL.

After cooperating with FIFA for about 30 years in the past, EA has also cooperated with NFL for about 30 years, and continues to launch the “Madden American Football” series of game works to attract more fans who love American football.

The “Madden American Football” series has attracted many players’ support in the past, so EA expects to continue to cooperate with the NFL, which will be able to connect more game development opportunities through the event, especially in recent years, the number of NFL game viewers has more than doubled. Twitch channels and YouTube channels also attract many football names to watch live events, so continuing to cooperate with the NFL will drive greater market benefits for event games.

As for the announcement of the end of cooperation with FIFA in the first half of this year, EA will continue to promote football games under the name of “EA Sports FC”, and retain the play mode of the “FIFA Competition” series of works, including more than 19,000 players, 700 There are many teams, nearly 100 stadiums and 30 leagues. In addition, it will maintain exclusive cooperative relations with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and other national leagues.

