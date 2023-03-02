Second Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, the use of artificial intelligences in video games it will bring great benefits to the industry and the company’s engineers specializing in this matter are already working closely with the Xbox development teams.

“The intersection of AI and gaming has always been there. And now the capacity of AI is getting bigger and bigger,” Spencer said in an interview with XboxOn.

As we know, Microsoft has signed a $10 billion deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, a sign that the company has great faith in AI and the future benefits of this technology. As far as video games are concerned, he added that AI has actually been exploited in this area since the days of Pong and that consequently they will also have an important role in the future.

“[l’IA] will play a role in video games. She always has. I’m excited about some of the work the team is doing. It gives them more creative freedom,” he said. “Whether it’s simulated physics, 3D rendering, high-quality audio technology. I think when you give our creators new tools to play with, then they go with it. Sometimes it takes a couple of years to get the hang of how everything could fit together. Our creators now spend a lot of time with our AI engineers thinking about how this can be an additive and positive force in the games we’re building.”

In the same interview, Phil Spencer returned to talk about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and how it will be good for everyone, companies and players.