In a couple of years at most, Apple’s AirPods could monitor hearing health. The journalist is convinced of this Mark Gurman which in its usual weekly newsletter on Bloomberg stated that the headphones of the Cupertino company they will become a kind of medical device able to get “some kind of hearing data”.

Apple’s AirPods already offer some hearing-focused features. Between these, “Live listening” which allows you to amplify the sounds captured by the microphones for better listening even in a noisy environment, and “Amplifying conversations” which allows us to focus more on the person in front of us.