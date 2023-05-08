Alarming results: ÖKO-TEST warns of pesticides in pre-baked rolls

In the new Edition 2/2023 ÖKO-TEST tested a total of 19 pre-baked rolls. These also include five organically certified rolls. Among other things, they were examined for pesticide contamination, mold toxins and mineral oil components as well as other questionable or critical substances. Sensory experts have evaluated abnormalities in taste, appearance and smell. The rolls were then baked according to the instructions on the packet and examined in the laboratory for the carcinogenic acrylamide that forms when grain products are roasted at high temperatures.

The good news: In terms of acrylamide content, all rolls are far below the official guideline.

The bad news: Only five of the 19 pre-baked rolls are free from pesticides, growth regulators and active enhancers. These are the five organic pre-baked rolls. However, only three of them score “very well”. The reason: an increased salt content is measured in a product rewe The sensory experts criticize organic wheat country rolls that the appearance of the rolls differs from the illustration on the packaging. In addition, the crumb, i.e. the inside of the bun, bunches up a lot when chewing. ÖKO-TEST also criticizes the lack of information on the dietary fiber content on the packaging. According to the manufacturer, “The recipe and grammage of the article will probably be adjusted in February 2023: the dietary fiber content will be added to the nutritional value table, and the salt will be reduced from 1.30 g to 1.00 g per 100 g. The Nutri-Score is optimized from B to A“, according to ÖKO-TEST.

Winners and losers at ÖKO-TEST

winner

A total of ten pre-baked rolls scored “very good”. Including three comparatively expensive organic rolls:

They all cost between 0.53 euros and 0.73 euros per 100 grams. The conventional “very good” rated rolls prove that there is also a much cheaper way: For example, the following cheap rolls are among the winners:

Ears of gold wheat Sunday rolls from Aldi Süd

Grafschafter 6 wheat rolls from Lidl

Good & cheap 6x good mood wheat rolls from Edeka (to supermarket24)

With prices between EUR 0.21 and EUR 0.28 per 100 grams, the own brands are the significantly cheaper alternative. However, they all contain traces of growth regulators and/or effect enhancers.

loser

It is a pity that there is something to complain about in terms of critical substances in 15 out of 19 rolls. Some of the quantities are so small that they do not detract from the overall rating. In some cases, however, the increased load leads to a significant point deduction. The Coppenrath & Wiese cut our gold pieces only “satisfactory” (grade 3) due to an additionally proven pesticide and an increased salt content. In the case of the Lieken Urkorn Back Mich 5 Stone Oven Rolls Wheat, which only scores “sufficient”, the added aroma, the increased salt content and criticism of the appearance and mouthfeel are responsible for the devaluation.

You can read the detailed test report with all the results at ÖKO-TEST for a fee.