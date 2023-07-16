Alcaraz-Djokovic, the challenge to choose the king of Wimbledon DIRECT

Edition n.136 of Wimbledon. World number one Carlos Alcaraz challenges the favorite Novak Djokovic, who beat the Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, a match watched on Sky by over half a million viewers, for a share of 6.3%.

Sprint start for the Serbian, who conquers the first set 6-1

The second set is underway: Alcaraz-Djokovic 3-2

The Serbian champion is heading towards a double record: with eight successes at the England Club, of which five in a row, the No. 2 seed would equal Roger Federer’s record, bringing his total of Grand Slams to 24. Two more than Rafa Nadal, but above all reaching the Australian Margaret Smith Court. Djokovic, in his 35th career Grand Slam final, reached his fifth consecutive final on the London lawns (the ninth in total) thanks to an impressive streak of 34 match wins in a row.

Phenomenal numbers that mirror those of the rising star of world tennis, already number 1 in the world, who – at 20 years and 72 days old – is the fourth youngest ever to reach the Wimbledon final. With the declared goal of becoming the third Spaniard to win the Championships, after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal. In perfect equality, the precedents (never on grass): last year on clay in Madrid Alcaraz won in three sets, this year in the semifinal of Roland Garros Djokovic prevailed in four sets.

