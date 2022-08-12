Are you going on holiday to the sea but you are certainly not the type who likes to spend all day roasting in the sun lying limply on a sunbed? If you are a sportswoman and want to stay active even on vacation, here are some tips on exercises to train even at the sea!

Many dream throughout the year that the longed-for moment will come when they can enjoy themselves a nice holidaymaybe a few days at the seato enjoy sun, tan and absolute idleness.

But if to you this image does not evoke pleasure but restlessness, why? you just don’t know how to stay and you want to take advantage of your energy at the sea to experience a dynamic holiday and keep you fitwatch this video and then discover with us the sports and physical exercises you can do during the days you will spend at the beach.

Beach holiday does not always mean just idleness and sunbathing



For most people, the concept of a beach holiday takes the form of a large beach of fine white sand, a comfortable and welcoming sunbed, an umbrella under which to shelter in the hottest moments, an ice cold drink in one hand and a magazine. in the other, protective cream in abundance and a great desire to do absolutely nothing.

Not for everyone, however, this is the ideal holiday. If you are one sportyalways on the move, you know very well that the beach can be the perfect environment to indulge in activities that improve our physique and our general well-being, and that the time left free from the usual work commitments can be used for have fun and take care of yourself.

There are many things you can do on the beach to take advantage of the long summer days to keep fit. And in fact, in many bathing establishments, in Italy and abroad, you will also find equipped areas for these activities, true and own gyms in the open air where you can continue to devote yourself to your usual fitness routine, with the advantage of doing it outdoors and looking at the blue horizon in front of you.

Taking advantage of these equipped areas, you will find yourself playing sports and also having fun and meeting new people, in the pure spirit of the holiday!



Fitness and sports on the beach: when and how



If you want devote yourself to sports even during your beach holiday, the first thing you need to take into account is that you will find yourself exercising, in the open air, in the warmer period of the year.

This means that, even if you are a dynamic person, trained and who never stops, in the central hours of the day you have to find some alternatives to pass the time, because playing sports when the temperatures are really hot is more than not recommended. and risks to your health they are very tall.

They range from memorable sunburn to severe burns to sunstroke and heat stroke.

Therefore, the best hours for your fitness on the beach they must always be the coolest: morning or evening, and certainly not between 11 and 16.

Furthermore, remember to hydrate continuously, drinking lots of water before and after the activity, using salts and natural supplements where necessary, and always keeping the skin and eyes well protected, with sunscreen creams and sunglasses.

That said, let’s go play sports on the beach!

Run to the beach



A nice ride on the beach early in the morning or at sunset, is there something more beautiful and more in a good mood to start or end a day? We doubt.

Running outdoors is always a cure-all for our body and ours psycho-physical wellbeingbut doing it by the sea, breathing deeply the breeze scented with salt and looking beyond the horizon, when the beach is all or almost at your disposal, is an experience that keeps you in shape and fills you with great energy and serenity.

Running on the beach brings the body in addition to burning more calories than normal running, also to try harder to overcome the friction of the sand, if you then move more towards the outside and run with the water to the ankles the benefits will be even greater , because in addition to the sand, your body will have to deal with the volume of the waves.

Really a very useful physical exercise, which done at the sea becomes even more precious and enjoyable.

Sports on the sand



Among the physical exercises you can do on the beach to keep fit are certainly the most popular sports for those in Sea Holiday.

Surely, the most loved, played and fought over remains the beach volley. A fun and engaging activity, which allows you to move while sharing the pleasure of a game with other people. A sport that allows you to burn up to 400 calories in one hour and that brings you all the benefits of classic volley, increased by the resistance of the sand.

Jumps and sprints are calorie-burning exercises, but while you enjoy playing, you also greatly strengthen your glutes and thighs, not to mention the benefits for the shoulders and arms constantly stressed by the game.

Along with beach volleyball you can also get wild in matches of beach soccer or in match at the last set of beach tennis. In all these cases, the ‘beach’ variant of traditional and popular sports increases muscular effort and enhances the benefits for our physique.

Exercises in the water



To keep you active even at the sea, nothing better than that enter the water! Here, staying cool in the waves, you can do different physical exercises.

The first, of course, is the I swim. We are talking about a truly complete sport that allows you to strengthen and shape the whole body by exploiting the friction of the water against the strokes and all the micro-movements that are needed to stay afloat and move in the water. In particular, if you choose to take a good swim freestyle or breaststroke your muscles will come out strengthened every time.

If you don’t feel like engaging in long or short crossings, you can always dedicate yourself to a good one walk in the water. An activity really suitable for anyone, just overcome laziness and get up from the bed.

A nice walk in the sea with water that reaches at least the ankles stimulates circulation and strengthens the legs.

You can then also take advantage of the shallow water to make a real one water aerobics and dedicate yourself to simple exercises whose invigorating effect is guaranteed!

Another calorie-burning physical activity to do in the water is to embark on canoe and row towards the horizon. Here, of course, the muscles most engaged in movement are those of the back, shoulders and arms engaged in paddling using the movement of the waves.