Full firepower, strong attack on hard core protection and safety

——A side note on the “Hundred Days Action” of Anshun City Public Security Organs’ Summer Public Security Strike and Remediation

Summer is often a period of high incidence of criminal and public security cases, and the people’s tolerance for prominent crimes, especially those in public places, is getting lower and lower, and their sensitivity is getting stronger and stronger. Resolutely fight and win the summer battle of public security crackdown and rectification, strive to ensure the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress, strive to build Anshun into one of the safest cities and states in the province, strive to ensure that the city of Anshun is “safe and happy”, and strive to make the city The people have a full sense of gain, happiness, and security—this is a solemn promise made by Anshun Public Security to the people.

Since the launch of the “Hundred Days Action” for the summer public security crackdown on June 25, the Anshun Municipal Public Security Bureau Party Committee has deployed and mobilized in a timely manner, and established the “Hundred Days Action” headquarters to comprehensively organize and implement the “Hundred Days Action”. It is their responsibility that the county (district) public security organs work together as a whole to go all out to do a good job in various tasks. On June 30, a large-scale training of the whole police was held. In the “Hundred Days Action” of the necessary summer security crackdown and rectification.

The “Hundred Days Action” for cracking down on public security in summer is a major political task, a major safety project, and a major livelihood issue. Anshun Public Security started from the place closest to the people in light of the actual situation and implemented it from the most basic level. For more than a month, from the city bureau to the police station, from the central city to the remote villages, the Anshun police adhered to each node, one task at a time:

▲Strictly investigate and strictly control public complex places such as baths, foot baths, bars, KTVs, chess and card rooms, game halls, etc., strictly crack down on illegal and criminal activities such as “pornography, gambling and drugs”, organize the city’s superior police force to carry out inspections, and make every effort to squeeze illegal criminals. activity space.

▲Strictly investigate and punish prominent traffic violations such as drunk driving, drunk driving, drug driving, “speeding” and “bombing the street”, and make every effort to create a smooth and safe road traffic environment.

▲ Carry out in-depth inspections of the whole police with substantial refinement, strengthen the investigation, control and resolution of various conflicts and disputes, and resolutely resolve various risks and hidden dangers in their initial and budding states.

He Lei, a police officer from Shuangyang community who only joined in 2022, encountered difficulties when she received the substantive and refined large-scale visit task: the visit task and method have been very clear, but how to standardize the statistics of data and information?

In order to make this meticulous work “detailed” and the real work “real”, the Development Zone Bureau took advantage of the “Dingding” platform to independently develop small programs, and implanted 21 small tasks in five aspects of the “big visit”. During the visit, the community police only need to use the mobile phone and click the drop-down menu to fill in the steps according to the steps, and then the data can be accurately classified and submitted. After collecting the information for comprehensive research and judgment, they can directly issue work orders and track them in real time, so as to achieve efficient police handling in one step.

The police of Baiyan Police Station in Puding County collected a clue of the land dispute among the masses during the “big visit”. The villagers Wang Moujin and Wang Mouyong of Baiyan Village had disputes over the ownership of the arable land for many years, but the mediation failed. The office and the village committee participated in the mediation together, and the two parties finally signed a mediation agreement.

▲In-depth development of the unified action of summer night security inspections and patrols. When the public sees the police, sees the police car, sees the warning lights, the hidden dangers are resolved in the initial state, and the small matters are not delayed, and the major events are not delayed, so that the public can always feel that the police are by their side and safety is in sight.

At 8:00 p.m. on July 22, according to the centralized and unified action arrangements for public security inspections, publicity and defense in summer nights of public security organs across the country, public security organs at all levels in Anshun City, in response to the laws of social security in summer and the characteristics of illegal crimes at night, acted upon the police, followed orders, and Go out to fight, react quickly, “open the sword” to outstanding problems and hidden dangers, “bright sword” to all kinds of illegal crimes, highlight illegal crimes, highlight public security problems, and highlight potential safety hazards, and promote the “Hundred Days Action” in depth. ”, in the urban and rural areas of the city, with a sharp offensive to forcefully reduce the activity space of criminals.

The Huaxi Police Station of Xixiu Branch received an alarm about the theft of aluminum alloy window frames and electrical wires of self-built houses in the area. Through on-site reconnaissance, the police quickly identified the suspects and brought them to justice. Then, by comparing their movement trajectories, comprehensively analyzing and judging similar theft cases in the jurisdiction, they solved 3 criminal cases and 3 administrative cases in one fell swoop. A sense of security visible to the public.

In the country’s first summer night public security inspection, publicity and prevention, the city’s public security organs invested a total of 12,551 police officers (times), 1,677 police cars, set up 266 checkpoints of various types, inspected 4,015 key industries and key locations, and investigated and punished 154 cases of drunk driving, 150 criminal suspects were arrested, 588 safety hazards of various types were investigated and rectified, 18,121 publicity materials were distributed, 4,829 people (times) were mobilized to prevent and control social groups, and social security was strictly controlled and effectively cracked down. And deter all kinds of illegal and criminal activities, and ensure the continued stability of the overall social security situation in the jurisdiction!

Anshun Public Security takes the “Hundred Days Action” to crack down on public security in summer, adhere to the strictest measures and the highest standards, crack down on prominent crimes, rectify social order chaos with an iron fist, tackle all kinds of hidden dangers, and focus on serving the party’s The 20th National Congress of Victory was held to create a safe and stable political and social environment.