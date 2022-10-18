[The Epoch Times, October 18, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China debuted. At the opening ceremony, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping made several slips in his 104-minute speech, and these slips were quickly listed as banned words and blocked from the entire internet in mainland China.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the authorities resorted to severe online censorship to control public opinion. At the opening ceremony, Xi Jinping still made a lot of slips in his speech, and these slip-ups became sensitive words in seconds and were banned from search. Some netizens said that the account was immediately banned for posting a comparison map of Xi’s speech slips.

On October 17, Twitter user @interpreterTEX posted a picture of several slips in Xi Jinping’s speech at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Netizen “Epiphany” said: “I posted this picture on Weibo (account) and the account exploded in seconds.”

“China‘s Digital Age” has taken stock of a series of sensitive words caused by Xi Jinping’s slip of the tongue.

At 10 am on October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing. In the nearly two-hour opening speech of the top leader, Xi Jinping, there were several slips of the tongue as usual. China‘s Internet censorship department pays close attention to this, and takes censorship measures within a short time of every slip of the tongue. https://t.co/xo8hQdIEwy — China Digital Times (@CDTChinese) October 17, 2022

According to China Digital Times, for example, Xi Jinping read “one must be hard to strike iron” as “one must be hard to beat blood”. Weibo quickly set “Blood” as a search ban. The comprehensive sorting only shows one Weibo, and the real-time sorting shows no results.

In addition to “beating blood”, Xi also misread “material civilization” as “material civilization”. The Weibo search results show that almost all search results are from Blue V, that is, institutional and media accounts, and only one is from ordinary users. , but is a V user who has been deauthenticated.

In addition, the banned words also include “live life”, “poke force” and “strike the country”.

Because of the habit of reading “lively and lively (pō)” as “lively and lively (bó)”, and because of the slip of the tongue “lively and lively bó” can be written in various ways, such as “lively and lively”, “lively and lively”, “lively and lively”. Wave”, etc., Weibo directly set “live and lively” as a forbidden search (only the blue V was visible in the results), so that it could match all the misreading of “lively and lively”.

“Poke force” is not a slip of the tongue, but it is misunderstood by some netizens as a slip of the tongue. In Xi Jinping’s speech, the word “scrutinize and work hard” was misunderstood by netizens as misreading “lùlì” as “poke force (chuōlì)”. Li (chuōlì) worked hard”, Xi did not mispronounce it and even the tone was correct. However, because it sparked discussions among netizens, it was banned from searching, and related discussions were also cleaned up.

“Da Jiangshan” was banned from search, but not because of a slip of the tongue, but because the word was easily interpreted by netizens as “beating the people” in the literal sense, and was also blocked.

Xi Jinping has mentioned many times before that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”, so “hitting the country” is easy to interpret as “hitting the people”. The saying that “the people are the country” comes from Xi Zhongxun’s speech at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. But Xi Zhongxun did not directly add “beating the country” after “the people are the country”.

Xi Jinping’s speech slipped into a sensitive word in seconds, causing heated discussions among netizens:

Netizen “tantan”: Maybe I didn’t practice beforehand, maybe no one dared to point out the mistake.

Netizen “ISSAN Che”: Xi’s language skills are exhausting Chinese Internet censors.

Netizen “Leon, sunsoenchol”: The Cultural Revolution harmed that generation, and they didn’t study for a few days.

Netizen “Chen Jiawang”: It’s normal to mispronounce it, the officials are very nervous, it’s really abnormal, and the lack of self-confidence is extreme.

