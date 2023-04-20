Home » Kosovo: KFOR units train in Golden Saber 2023
News

Kosovo: KFOR units train in Golden Saber 2023

by admin
Kosovo: KFOR units train in Golden Saber 2023

In recent days, within the Novo Selo base, the KFOR units conducted the “Golden Saber 2023” exercise, aimed at testing the procedures for using the forces in the various possible scenarios.

The activity, coordinated by Regional Command West (RCW), commanded by Col. Mario Bozzi based on the 9th Alpini regiment, was based on the integration of structures and procedures, and saw the involvement of Units supplied by all the main components of the Mission, employed in the simulation of various operational scenarios.

The exercise included crowd control activities, the removal of any roadblocks, as well as the part for the disposal of explosive devices conducted by units of the Engineering Corps, which were carried out in coordination with the units of EULEX (European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo).

Through this type of exercises, KFOR maintains a high level of readiness of its Forces, verifying the coordination measures and command and control procedures between the different levels of command.

KFOR operates under the mandate of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, with the task of ensuring a safe and secure environment as well as freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. Italy is the largest contributor among the 27 countries participating in the Mission, with personnel from all the Armed Forces, under the coordination of the Joint Operational Command (COVI).

See also  Pakistan and the Taliban: allies, but not too much

You may also like

Philippine Foreign Minister: U.S. military is not allowed...

Eighteen on trial after the ‘Propaggine’ investigation –...

Reading Plan, an initiative to prevent reading from...

SpaceX rocket explodes in the air

Now! Fest, the cinema of environment, art and...

Kasaï-Central: the PNMLS pleads for non-discriminatory access to...

UN calls for “at least three days” of...

The 13th National Reading Festival of Fuxin City...

Istrian: Trieste / Italy / Areas / Home

In the year of movement, trips for everyone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy