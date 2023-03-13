Home Health All the winners of the Academy Awards
Health

All the winners of the Academy Awards

by admin
All the winners of the Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As expected Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film with the most nominations of this edition, was also the film that won the most awards: seven in total including those for best film and best director, one for best actress for Michelle Yeoh and those for best supporting actors to Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The second most awarded film, less predictably, was German Nothing new on the western front.

See also  Double 11 games are not absent! "Assassin's Creed: Chronicles Trilogy" is free for a limited time, 20% off many masterpieces-Mirror Weekly

You may also like

The tragedy of Lastra a Signa. “Fulvio Farina,...

Corona vaccination: Lauterbach wants to help victims “as...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Putin’s spokesman denies internal...

Health center, in Bergamo the former Matteo Rota...

Find out how to recognize and combat the...

Brendan Fraser, best leading actor for The Whale:...

Corona News: Japan relaxes mask guidelines – FOCUS...

Mobile recharge, that’s why not do it in...

Facility-related vaccination is coming

E-Prescription: Pharmacies must now redeem it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy