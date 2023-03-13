The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As expected Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film with the most nominations of this edition, was also the film that won the most awards: seven in total including those for best film and best director, one for best actress for Michelle Yeoh and those for best supporting actors to Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The second most awarded film, less predictably, was German Nothing new on the western front.
All the winners of acting awards had never won an Oscar before tonight, and in some cases their careers seemed a long way from this kind of recognition, at least until a few years ago.
Brendan Fraser is now 54 and disappeared from the scene for almost a decade after starring in various commercial successes between the 90s and 2000s, such as The Mummy. With the part of Charlie in The Whale by Darren Aronofksy has however won five individual awards in the last year. Ke Huy Quan, on the other hand, was mostly known for his child roles in Indiana Jones it’s us Goonies. Since the 1980s he has starred in just a handful of films, until his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The two winners of the female categories instead come from two long and successful careers, but they had to wait a long time before being able to win the most coveted awards in cinema. Jamie Lee Curtis won his first Oscar at the age of 64 – moreover the first nomination received – after having acted in about fifty films from 1978 to today, and recently with increasingly central and appreciated parts. The same goes for Michelle Yeoh, who at 60 became the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.
The complete list of winners in order of awarding:
Best animated film
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the shell with shoes on
Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish
Red
The monster of the seas
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The spirits of the island
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The spirits of the island
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The spirits of the island
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary
All that breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
Fire of love
A house made of splinters
Navalny
Best short film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
The Pupils
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best photography
James Friend – Nothing new on the western front
Darius Khondji – Bardo, the false breaking latest news of some truths
Mandy Walker – Elvis
Florian Hoffmeister – Warehouse
Roger Deakins – Empire of light
Best Makeup and Hairstyles
Heike Merker and Linda Eisennhamerová – Nothing new on the western front
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine – The Batman
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti – Elvis
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale
Camille Friend e Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best costumes
Mary Zophres – Babylon
Ruth Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris goes to Paris
Best international film
Nothing new on the western front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)
Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva e Maxim Arbugaev)
How do you measure a year? (Jay Rosenblatt)
The Martha Mitchell effect (Anne Alvergue e Beth Levison)
Stranger at the gate (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)
Best animated short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy e Matthew Freud)
The Flying Sailor (Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis)
Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano)
My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon)
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)
Best scenography
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best soundtrack
Volker Bertelmann – Nothing new on the western front
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Carter Burwell – The spirits of the island
Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best visual effects
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The spirits of the island
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Warehouse
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell – Nothing new on the western front
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: Knives Out
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig e Justin Marks – Top Gun: Maverick
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best sound
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song
“Applause” – Tell it like a woman
“Hold my hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift me up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“This is a life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Editing
Mikkel EG Nielsen – The spirits of the island
Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Warehouse
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best direction
Martin McDonagh – The spirits of the island
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Warehouse
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The spirits of the island
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – After sun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett – Warehouse
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Movie
Nothing new on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The spirits of the island
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Warehouse
Women Talking
Triangle of Sadness
Top Gun: Maverick
