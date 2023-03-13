The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As expected Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film with the most nominations of this edition, was also the film that won the most awards: seven in total including those for best film and best director, one for best actress for Michelle Yeoh and those for best supporting actors to Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The second most awarded film, less predictably, was German Nothing new on the western front.

All the winners of acting awards had never won an Oscar before tonight, and in some cases their careers seemed a long way from this kind of recognition, at least until a few years ago.

Brendan Fraser is now 54 and disappeared from the scene for almost a decade after starring in various commercial successes between the 90s and 2000s, such as The Mummy. With the part of Charlie in The Whale by Darren Aronofksy has however won five individual awards in the last year. Ke Huy Quan, on the other hand, was mostly known for his child roles in Indiana Jones it’s us Goonies. Since the 1980s he has starred in just a handful of films, until his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The two winners of the female categories instead come from two long and successful careers, but they had to wait a long time before being able to win the most coveted awards in cinema. Jamie Lee Curtis won his first Oscar at the age of 64 – moreover the first nomination received – after having acted in about fifty films from 1978 to today, and recently with increasingly central and appreciated parts. The same goes for Michelle Yeoh, who at 60 became the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The complete list of winners in order of awarding:

Best animated film

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish

Red

The monster of the seas

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The spirits of the island

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The spirits of the island

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The spirits of the island

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary

All that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Best short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

The Pupils

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best photography

James Friend – Nothing new on the western front

Darius Khondji – Bardo, the false breaking latest news of some truths

Mandy Walker – Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister – Warehouse

Roger Deakins – Empire of light

Best Makeup and Hairstyles

Heike Merker and Linda Eisennhamerová – Nothing new on the western front

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino e Mike Fontaine – The Batman

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird e Aldo Signoretti – Elvis

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale

Camille Friend e Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best costumes

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Ruth Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris goes to Paris

Best international film

Nothing new on the western front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga)

Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva e Maxim Arbugaev)

How do you measure a year? (Jay Rosenblatt)

The Martha Mitchell effect (Anne Alvergue e Beth Levison)

Stranger at the gate (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Charlie Mackesy e Matthew Freud)

The Flying Sailor (Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis)

Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano)

My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon)

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Lachlan Pendragon)

Best scenography

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best soundtrack

Volker Bertelmann – Nothing new on the western front

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The spirits of the island

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The spirits of the island

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg e Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Warehouse

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell – Nothing new on the western front

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: Knives Out

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig e Justin Marks – Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best sound

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

“Applause” – Tell it like a woman

“Hold my hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift me up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This is a life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Editing

Mikkel EG Nielsen – The spirits of the island

Matt Villa e Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Warehouse

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best direction

Martin McDonagh – The spirits of the island

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Warehouse

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The spirits of the island

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – After sun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Warehouse

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Movie

Nothing new on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The spirits of the island

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Warehouse

Women Talking

Triangle of Sadness

Top Gun: Maverick

