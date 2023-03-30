Status: 03/09/2023 10:57 a.m Shortness of breath is a common symptom after a heart attack. The NDR Natur-Docs rely on respiratory therapy and weight reduction through healthy nutrition, sport and relaxation exercises for treatment.

During a heart attack, one or more coronary arteries become blocked. Because the heart muscle is only insufficiently supplied with oxygen, important parts of the heart muscle tissue die off. The more time that elapses after a heart attack before treatment, the greater the damage to the underserved heart. An acute heart attack is life-threatening. In the case of typical symptoms such as pain in the chest, shortness of breath or nausea, those affected should call an emergency doctor immediately on 112. Women tend to have different symptoms than men when they have a heart attack. You should look out for symptoms such as pain between the shoulder blades, in the head and upper abdomen, and in the neck, neck, and jaw.

Late effects and symptoms of a heart attack

Permanent cardiac insufficiency can be the result of a heart attack. Even years after the infarction, the heart, which has less muscle tissue, restricts many of those affected. Patients often report shortness of breath and a feeling of tightness in the chest. During physical activity in particular, there is a feeling of not being able to fully inhale and exhale.

Reflective breathing therapy: deepen your breath and relax your muscles

In order to be able to fully inhale and exhale again after a heart attack, the Natur-Docs rely on reflex breathing therapy. During this massage, physiotherapists apply pressure to the patient’s body with strong grips in order to facilitate breathing, deepen breaths and loosen tense muscles. The reflex breathing therapy is intended to activate a part of the vegetative nervous system, the so-called parasympathetic nervous system, and thus calm the heartbeat, reduce the pressure in the veins and allow the body to calm down.

Healthy nutrition: reduce excess weight with therapeutic fasting

The risk of heart disease can be significantly reduced if you are overweight by losing weight with the help of a healthy diet. Legumes, fresh vegetables, fish and high-fiber whole grain products are recommended in this context. The consumption of sugar, meat and products made from white flour should be significantly reduced or avoided.

In order for a change in diet to be successful, the Natur-Docs rely on therapeutic fasting at the beginning of the change in diet. Consuming only liquid instead of solid food such as broth and tomato juice is said to lower blood pressure. To prepare for therapeutic fasting, you should stop eating foods that are difficult to digest, such as meat, hard cheese or fast food, a few days before the start.

Endurance sports and relaxation exercises such as yoga and qigong

Heart failure patients should permanently integrate sufficient exercise into their everyday life. Sports such as walking are very suitable. Regular, moderate endurance training improves blood flow to the heart muscle and the heart can pump more blood into the circulatory system. However, when exercising, heart patients should be careful with their bodies: If symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath or cardiac arrhythmias occur, the exercise should be stopped immediately and a doctor consulted.

Relaxation exercises such as yoga or qigong are also very suitable for heart failure patients to get them moving gently and at the same time reduce the stress level.

expert on the topic

Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics

Charité – University Medicine Berlin

Chief Physician Department of Naturopathy

Immanuel Hospital Berlin, Berlin-Wannsee location

Koenigstrasse 63

14109 Berlin



Further information For the new episodes of Natur-Docs we are looking for people who want to get healthy through natural medicine. more Little salt, good oils, lots of fish and plenty of herbs: a Mediterranean-inspired diet is good for the heart. Meat and sweets should be reduced. more The cardiac arrhythmia increases the risk of a stroke. Prompt treatment increases life expectancy. more Regular endurance sports can permanently lower blood pressure. On the other hand, peak loads should be avoided. more