Home Health AMD can’t beat Intel on this operating system | XFastest News
Health

AMD can’t beat Intel on this operating system | XFastest News

by admin
AMD can’t beat Intel on this operating system | XFastest News

A few years before the arrival of the Ryzen processor, AMD was inferior to Intel in all aspects., the revenue gap is 10 times, and the stock market value is a fraction of the latter. However, the situation has changed in recent years, the revenue scale has shrunk to about 3 times, and the market value has historically surpassed.

Now, AMD has achieved another breakthrough: the proportion of processors on the Linux operating system surpasses that of Intel.

The July Steam survey data came out to take a look at the changes on the Linux operating system. Compared with the Windows platform, the Linux platform is an extremely niche market, accounting for only 1.23%, an increase of 0.05% from the previous month. In contrast, the Windows platform accounts for 97.03% and the Mac platform accounts for 1.74%. Compared with the same period last year, the Linux platform has grown. It just broke the 1% mark last year. The growth during this period should be related to Steam Deck, and the delivery speed has recently increased.

Another noteworthy change is that the proportion of AMD processors on the Linux platform has grown by 5.39% to 50.99%, breaking the 50% level for the first time, while the proportion of Intel processors has fallen to 49.01%, which was reversed by AMD a field. Of course, the increase in the proportion of AMD processors still has an important relationship with Steam Deck, and the performance improvement of AMD’s new driver OpenGL.

On the Windows platform, Intel processors still accounted for 66%, while AMD processors accounted for 33.7%, which also increased by 2.2%.

See also  PS Plus member games in December 2021 include games such as "Eye of Judgment: Last Words of Reaper" and "Godfall"

source of information

Further reading:

You may also like

A person is mysteriously cured of HIV, his...

Colorectal cancer, Italian study: liquid biopsy guides the...

Malaysian’s Favorite Tablet! OPPO Pad Air won the...

the justice of the peace agrees to the...

Hot and muggy, ten rules to protect the...

Logitech Mx Mechanical, test of the silent mechanical...

The gym, the carpenter’s job and that long-dreamed...

Logitech Mx Mechanical, test of the silent mechanical...

Apple’s App Store will add more advertising spaces...

If this happens to you you may have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy