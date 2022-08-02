A few years before the arrival of the Ryzen processor, AMD was inferior to Intel in all aspects., the revenue gap is 10 times, and the stock market value is a fraction of the latter. However, the situation has changed in recent years, the revenue scale has shrunk to about 3 times, and the market value has historically surpassed.

Now, AMD has achieved another breakthrough: the proportion of processors on the Linux operating system surpasses that of Intel.

The July Steam survey data came out to take a look at the changes on the Linux operating system. Compared with the Windows platform, the Linux platform is an extremely niche market, accounting for only 1.23%, an increase of 0.05% from the previous month. In contrast, the Windows platform accounts for 97.03% and the Mac platform accounts for 1.74%. Compared with the same period last year, the Linux platform has grown. It just broke the 1% mark last year. The growth during this period should be related to Steam Deck, and the delivery speed has recently increased.

Another noteworthy change is that the proportion of AMD processors on the Linux platform has grown by 5.39% to 50.99%, breaking the 50% level for the first time, while the proportion of Intel processors has fallen to 49.01%, which was reversed by AMD a field. Of course, the increase in the proportion of AMD processors still has an important relationship with Steam Deck, and the performance improvement of AMD’s new driver OpenGL.

On the Windows platform, Intel processors still accounted for 66%, while AMD processors accounted for 33.7%, which also increased by 2.2%.

