China News Service, Beijing, August 2 (Reporter Gao Kai) The China Middle School Sports Association recently announced that it will launch the China Primary School Basketball League, and the 2022-2023 season is scheduled to be unveiled in October this year.

According to reports, the China Primary School Basketball League is the only official campus basketball event in the country jointly sponsored by the China Middle School Students Sports Association and the Chinese Basketball Association for primary school students. Zhao Junjie, director of the Competition Management Department of the Chinese Sports Association, said that previously The Athletic Association has held junior, high school and college leagues. With the primary school basketball league, the preliminary establishment of the competition system of the campus four-level league has been completed.

The China Middle School Students Sports Association signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Li Ning Company on the same day. The primary school basketball league is part of the cooperation between the two parties. According to the agreement between the two parties, the first five seasons of the Chinese Primary School Basketball League will be operated by Li Ning Company.

As the only official basketball competition for primary school students in the country directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the Chinese Sports Association, the China Primary School Basketball League will create a promotion system for provincial grassroots competitions, national regional competitions, national finals, Asian Champions Cup, and World Champions Cup competitions. It selects the most potential players and coaches through the league, establishes and achieves the “China Primary School Hundred Basketball Training Program”, provides training at home and abroad and the selection and export of Chinese middle school basketball teams, and enriches the youth basketball talent pool.

According to Zhao Junjie, the 2022-2023 season is expected to cover 20 key provinces and cities in the development of youth basketball across the country, and two groups will be set up: school group and social group. The campus group forms teams with schools as a unit, focuses on promoting the competition between classes on campus, integrates the competition into the school’s daily physical education classes and one-hour after-school activities, and preliminarily sets 5 model primary schools in each province. The social group encourages social training institutions (clubs) to participate.

It is reported that three age groups are planned for the 2022-2023 season. Among them, the U10 mixed group will adopt a half-court three-on-three mode, and the U12 men’s and U12 women’s teams will be played in a full-court five-a-side mode. The grassroots competition of the 2022-2023 season is planned to be held from October 2022 to April 2023, the regional competition will be held from May to June 2023, and the national finals and training camp will be held in July 2023.

Guo Fei, senior director of basketball sports marketing at Li Ning, said on the same day that in addition to running events, he also plans to release a white paper on the development of Chinese campus basketball with the China Middle School Students Sports Association and hold an annual Chinese campus basketball ceremony. (Finish)