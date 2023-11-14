Amgen Launches “Partners of Choice Network” of Eight Leading Academic…

Amgen GmbH

Munich (ots)

Network aims to promote collaboration between industry and science to accelerate the development of therapiesWith the WTZ at the University Hospital Essen, a German network partner is also involvedOpening meeting with three main focuses: promoting translational research, better understanding of the pharmacodynamics of new substances and innovative biomarker-driven programs

Amgen recently announced the launch of Amgen Partners of Choice (APoC), a network that connects the company’s oncology research and development experts with leading oncology clinical experts from eight research centers worldwide. In addition to the German partner, the West German Tumor Center (WTZ) at the University Hospital Essen, the Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea), the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, Massachusetts, USA), the Institut Gustave Roussy (Paris, France), the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY, USA), the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center (Melbourne, Australia), the Princess Margaret Cancer Center (Toronto, Canada) and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (Barcelona, ​​Spain) to the APoC members. The network promotes academic collaboration to improve patient care through targeted scientific partnerships. The aim is to develop new treatment options for those patients with the greatest unmet medical needs.

“With the Amgen Partners of Choice network, we want to promote academic collaboration to achieve faster progress for patients facing complex, difficult-to-treat cancers. We are pleased that the University Hospital Essen is also a German research institution – and supply location is involved in the network,” says Dr. Stefan Kropff, Medical Director of Amgen GmbH.

The network aims to create various opportunities for collaboration worldwide in order to transfer research results more quickly into everyday clinical practice. Current APoC projects focus on selected tumor entities, including thoracic, gastrointestinal and urogenital tumors.

“The APoC network offers a great opportunity for transparent and targeted interaction between eight internationally leading tumor centers and a highly innovative biopharmaceutical company in order to accelerate the transfer of scientific developments to the clinic with a consortial spirit,” explains Prof. Dr. med. Martin Schuler, director of the internal clinic (tumor research) and deputy director of the West German Tumor Center at the University Hospital Essen, who heads the German APoC site.

The ApoC centers will hold a scientific meeting twice a year to discuss new oncological topics and adaptations of clinical studies in order to achieve better results for patients. In June 2023, Amgen hosted the first scientific meeting at its Tousand Oaks California headquarters, bringing together APoC members for the official launch of the new academic network. During the two-day event, Amgen executives and APoC members discussed the key projects and areas the APoC network will focus on and how they plan to bring these transformative programs to patients. The next network-wide scientific meeting will take place virtually later this year.

Amgen in oncology

Our research in the field of oncology and hematology is broad-based. The spectrum of drugs and immunotherapies focuses on more than a dozen different cancers. Cancer is the second most common cause of death in Germany. At Amgen, we support patients with tumors that do not respond or do not respond adequately to medicines, or that spread very quickly throughout the body and for which there are limited treatment options. Amgen has decades of experience providing therapies for cancer patients and is continually expanding its portfolio of innovative biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars. https://www.amgen.de/krankenen/onkologie-und-haematologie/

About Amgen

Amgen is a leading global independent biotechnology company that has existed for over 40 years and is now represented in almost 100 countries with approximately 24,000 employees. In Germany, we work at two locations with around 650 employees every day to help patients. Millions of people with serious or rare diseases benefit from our therapies every year around the world. Our medicines are used in nephrology, cardiology, hematology, oncology, bone health and chronic inflammatory diseases. In addition to original preparations, our portfolio also includes biosimilars. We have a diverse pipeline. www.amgen.de

Stay up to date on current biotechnology topics and follow Amgen Germany on:

X LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that are based on Amgen’s current expectations and beliefs. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. This includes statements regarding revenue forecasts, operating profit margins, capital expenditures, cash or other financial measures, expected judicial, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber behavior patterns, compensation activities and results and other similar forecasts and results.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below and further described in Amgen’s Security and Exchange Commission reports. This includes our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Unless otherwise indicated, Amgen makes these statements as of the date hereof and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as new information becomes available, events occur or otherwise.

No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Our results are influenced by how successfully we market new and existing products domestically and internationally. They depend on clinical and regulatory developments affecting current and future products, increases in sales of recently introduced products, competition with other products (including biosimilars), problems or delays in the manufacture of our products and global economic conditions. In addition, the distribution of our products is influenced by pricing pressure, political and public perception and the reimbursement policies of private and statutory health insurance companies as well as government authorities and managed care providers and may also be influenced by developments in legal regulations, clinical studies and guidelines as well as national and international trends to contain healthcare costs. In addition, our research and testing, pricing, marketing and other activities are heavily regulated by domestic and foreign government regulators. We or others may discover safety or manufacturing problems or adverse reactions after our products and medical devices are released to the market. Our company could be affected by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our company could be affected by new tax laws that result in increased tax liabilities. If we fail to comply with our obligations under the corporate integrity agreement entered into with US government authorities, we may be subject to significant sanctions. In addition, the protection of our products and technology provided by pending and granted patents could be attacked, invalidated or undermined by our competitors. We could also be subject to current or future litigation. We conduct much of our commercial manufacturing in a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and we also rely on third parties for some of our manufacturing activities. Supply constraints may limit the distribution of certain current products and the development of product candidates. We rely on collaboration with third parties for the development of some of our future products and for the marketing and distribution of some of our commercial products. We also compete with other companies in many of the products we market and in the discovery and development of new products. The discovery or identification of new product candidates and indication expansion for existing products cannot be guaranteed, and the step from concept to product is not assured. Therefore, there can be no guarantee that a specific product candidate or the indication extension of an existing product will be successful and marketed. Furthermore, some raw materials, medical devices and components for our products are supplied exclusively by third parties. Some of our sales partners, customers and payers have significant influence on their sales contracts with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product that is similar to one of our products could impact an entire class of products and could have a material adverse effect on sales of such products, our business and our results of operations. Our acquisition of other companies or products, as well as our efforts to integrate acquired businesses, may fail. We are increasingly dependent on IT systems, infrastructure and data security. Technical failures, cyberattacks or data security breaches may affect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our share price fluctuates and can be influenced by a wide variety of events. Our business performance may limit our board of directors’ approval of a dividend and our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to raise money on favorable terms on the capital and credit markets or raise money at all.

DEU-NP-1023-80013

Original content from: Amgen GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Facebook

X

