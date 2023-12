It has been hypothesized that the sex chromosomes, responsible for the differences between males and females in humans and other mammals, once arose from a pair of structurally similar chromosomes. Then, about 180 million years ago, Y appeared, present only in males, paired with an X chromosome (while females have two Xs). The metamorphosis occurred when the ancestral Y underwent significant degradation, losing 97% of its gene pool.

