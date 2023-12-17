Africa: Gggi and Agra collaborate to strengthen food systems

The Alliance for the Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) and the Global Green Growth Institute (Gggi) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen agriculture and food systems across Africa. The memorandum aims to promote cooperation in the development and implementation of research and development programs to improve the well-being of farmers in Africa. The project will start with at least four countries for the first year, and then reach 15 target countries across the continent.

The document was signed by the president of Agra, Agnes Kalibata, and by Mahamadou Tounkara Gggi regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, on the sidelines of the COP28 which just concluded in Dubai.

Commenting on the agreement, Kalibata said it was one of the highlights of the meeting held in Dubai, where he served on the COP28 President’s Advisory Committee. “We are delighted with this partnership which will strengthen our efforts to transform and improve the lives of African farmers. This cooperation will catalyze rapid improvements in food systems and further strengthen sustainable agriculture on the continent,” Kalibata said.

Under the MoU, the Parties will jointly mobilize financing for technical assistance to Members and Partner States to help them transform their food security plans into bankable green solutions that can attract investors.

The two institutions will also develop innovative financial instruments such as green bonds and green sukuk to reduce risks and encourage investment in the Middle East and Africa, as well as support countries towards climate resilience and low emissions. The MoU will ultimately promote climate-friendly agricultural technological solutions and promote green agriculture in selected countries. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

