An Unsettled Legacy: Henrietta Lacks and the Uncompensated Use of Her Cells

Family of Henrietta Lacks Reaches Agreement with Thermo Fisher over Unauthorized Use of Her Cells

This week, the family of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells have played a crucial role in medical advancements throughout the 20th century, has reached an agreement with Thermo Fisher, one of the laboratories that used her cells without consent for decades. The case of Henrietta Lacks has been widely regarded as a historical mistake and an injustice.

In 1951, Lacks, an African-American woman, sought medical attention at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing unusual vaginal bleeding. She was informed that she had cervical cancer and sadly passed away shortly after her diagnosis, at the age of 31. What Lacks was not aware of was that the doctors had taken samples of her cancer cells without her knowledge or approval.

At the time, such actions were not illegal, and as a result, researcher George Gey ended up with Lacks’ cell samples. In the laboratory, it was discovered that her cells had an extraordinary capacity to survive and reproduce, earning them the nickname “immortals.” These cells eventually became known as the HeLa line, the first human cell line to be reproduced through continuous laboratory culture, and were shared with other scientists.

The HeLa cells became invaluable in medical research, contributing to the development of the polio vaccine and studies on infectious diseases. Recently, they have also been used for COVID-19 vaccine research. However, throughout this time, Lacks’ descendants did not receive any compensation for the use of her cells. The family filed a lawsuit against Thermo Fisher in 2021, alleging unfair enrichment and the illegal commercialization of Lacks’ genetic material.

The details of the agreement reached between the Lacks family and Thermo Fisher remain confidential. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcome. However, the family’s lawyers have indicated that further lawsuits could be pursued against other companies involved in the unauthorized use of HeLa cells.

The significance of Henrietta Lacks’ cells cannot be overstated. Before her cells, researcher George Gey had struggled to grow cells from tumor biopsies, as they would die quickly. In contrast, Lacks’ cells reproduced every 24 hours, leading to the development of the HeLa line. These cells have been instrumental in numerous medical breakthroughs, including the development of the polio vaccine during a severe epidemic in the United States.

HeLa cells have also contributed to advancements in drug development for various diseases such as herpes, leukemia, influenza, hemophilia, and Parkinson’s. Additionally, they have been used to study the effects of weightlessness in space, understand the impact of the atomic bomb on humans, and further research on in vitro fertilization and cloning treatments.

The legacy of Henrietta Lacks and her cells continues to shape the field of medicine. The recent agreement with Thermo Fisher is a significant step towards recognizing the contributions of Lacks and her family while addressing the ethical concerns surrounding the unauthorized use of her cells.

