Home » Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official preparations of pharmacy offices to third parties
Health

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official preparations of pharmacy offices to third parties

by admin

X In accordance with regulation (EU) 2016/679 and current legislation on data protection, the processing of personal data contained in this procedure is reported

Responsible for the treatment

General Directorate of Benefits, Pharmacy and Consumption

purpose

Processing of the procedure

Legitimation

Fulfillment of a mission carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of public powers

Recipients

Data will not be transferred to third parties unless legally required

rights

Rights of access, rectification, deletion, limitation, portability, opposition and non-inclusion in automated processing, as explained in the additional information

Additional Information

Download

See also  the police arrive at the hospital. The attacker arrested

You may also like

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk...

Breakthrough in Cholesterol Treatment: Promising Injection Results in...

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for...

SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease...

How to Stop Emotional Hunger and Improve Your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy