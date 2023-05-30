Ancelotti: “Sevilla are on the upswing. Roma can win with Mou on the bench” – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

In the splendid location of the Brancaccio Theatre of Rome, the Giallorossi Champions of Italy In the 1983 were honored in an event dedicated to them. Among them, there was also Charles Ancelottithe coach of the Real Madrid who, however, has never hidden his sweet relationship with the colors of the Roma. Impossible, then, not to try to ask him something about the challenge of Europa League against the Seville. First of all, Ancelotti, who has just beaten the team of Mendilibar in Ligawas keen to warn the Giallorossi: “The last two months have gone very well, after a very difficult period in which he was in the relegation zone he changed coach. Mendilibar, since he arrived, has been doing very well. The team is well organised.” However, the Italian coach remains optimistic on the finale: “Roma have the chances to try to play the game and win. Furthermore, the Giallorossi have a coach on the bench who is very experienced in the finals and who will play his part. Let’s hope he wins”.