Home » films, series and programs to see on May 29th…
Technology

films, series and programs to see on May 29th…

by admin

What to see tonight on TV? Even today, we’re here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. At 21:20, a new appointment with Canale 5 returns The island of the famouswhile Rai 1 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of Living is not child’s play. Space also for current affairs with Fourth Republicbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several alternatives for the cinema tonight on TV. In the early evening Italia 1 proposes Justice Leaguewhile TV 8 airs in succession Snitch – The infiltrator Of Ric Roman Waugh ed And the day came Of M. Night Shyamalan. The proposal from Iris, which broadcasts first, is also excellent Black Mass – L’ultimo gangster and to follow The pianist. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 29, 2023

Discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for…

  • The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…
  • Less clutter, more control – With the Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and start your…
  • Home theater-quality sound with support for Dolby Atmos format – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:30 – Living is not child’s play (television series, season 1 episodes 5-6)
11:25 pm – I expected it – The smile of Don Pino Puglisi (documentary)
00:30 – Long live Rai2!… and a little Rai 1 too (show)
01:25 – Aracataca – I don’t want to change planet 2 (docureality)
01:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

See also  The long-period comet with a glimpse of 50,000 years is coming, and it is expected that 2/1 will be the closest to the earth | TechNews Technology News

Rai 2

9:20pm – NCIS Los Angeles (TV Series, Season 14 Episode 19)
10:10pm – Blue Bloods (television series, season 13 episodes 20-21)
11.40pm – Re Start (current events)
01:10 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Report (reportage)
11.15pm – Girls (current events)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG Magazine (column)
01:15 – Or even not (docureality)
01:45 – Source of life (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth Republic (current events)
00:50 – 28 June 2019 – The implosion of the Morandi Bridge (documentary)

Channel 5

21:20 – The island of the famous (reality show)
01:15 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Justice League (film di Zack Snyder e Joss Whedon, 2017)
11.55pm – Sport Mediaset Monday Night (sports section)
00:30 – Drive Up (rubrica)
01:10 – Strange discoveries in the jungle world (documentary)

the 7

21:15 – Yellowstone (television series, season 4 episodes 1-2-3-4)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

21:30 – Snitch – The infiltrator (film by Ric Roman Waugh, 2013)
11:30 pm – The day came (film by M. Night Shyamalan, 2008)
01:15 – Crimes (real crime)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

21:25 – Only Fun – Comico show (show)
23:35 – Undressed (dating show)

Rai Movie

9:10 pm – The Unrelenting (film by John Huston, 1960)
23:20 – The Belle Starr Story – My body for a poker (film by Lina Wertmüller and Piero Cristofani, 1968)
01:10 – The Indian hunter (film by André De Toth, 1955)

See also  iPad Pro 2024 screen upgrade: Apple uses OLED for the first time | XFastest News

Iris

21:00 – Black Mass – The last gangster (film by Scott Cooper, 2015)
11:35 pm – The Pianist (film by Roman Polanski, 2002)

Cielo

21:15 – Billy Lynn – Day as a hero (film by Ang Lee, 2016)
11:15pm – Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (documentary)
00:30 – The culture of sex (documentary)
00:15 – The Right Hand – The porn intern (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – GI Joe – Revenge (film by Jon Chu, 2014)
11:10pm – Trap in the Rockies (film by Geoff Murphy, 1995)
00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)
00:55 – Adverse (film di Brian Metcalf, 2020)

Rai 5

21:15 – My body will bury you (film by Giovanni La Parola, 2021)
11.00 pm – Charade – The circle of words (column)
23:55 – Thelonious Monk and Pannonica: an American tale (documentary)
00:50 – Rock Legends (documentario)
01:15 – Rai News Notte (newscast)
01:20 – The betrothed (television series)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV...

Philips 50PUS8507 50 pollici 4K smart TV UHD LED Android TV…

  • HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…
  • AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: The unique Ambilight features intelligent LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond in a…
  • CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

You may also like

Isn’t a year of Google Pixel Tablet ready...

Jensen Huang as Steve Jobs: Nvidia boss’s epic...

Problems for 1&1? Competition defends itself against uninvited...

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over...

many Korean smartphones and wearables discounted up to...

HyperX Cloud III Review: Extremely Comfortable Wearing Experience,...

LG annoys customers: TV worse after update

Apple Music Android version v4.2.0 added support for...

films, series and programs to see on May...

No, Sony does not buy CD Projekt Red....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy