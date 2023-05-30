Home » This cocoa protein mousse is prepared at home with 3 ingredients and makes the diet tastier!
by admin
Are you looking for the recipe for a super quick and cheap dessert? Cocoa protein mousse is the comfort food you need, perfect even if you’re on a diet.

Tired day? Do you want dessert for dinner, but you don’t want to go overboard too much with the diet? We have the right recipe for you, quick to make, cheap and super fit.

The cocoa protein mousse and the comfort food also perfect for summer, a delight to be enjoyed cold and to be served with some fresh fruit or fresh fruit as a garnish.

It will become yours favorite snack. The procedure is really very simple and it takes very few ingredients to do it.

Ingredients x 2 servings

  • 140 g of pasteurized egg white
  • 15 g of stevia
  • 8 g of unsweetened cocoa powder
  • sale
Cocoa protein mousse: the procedure

Making unsweetened cocoa protein mousse will really take you very few minutes. To start, whisk with a electric whisk the egg whites until stiffsubsequently add salt and keep beating the eggs until you get a nice frothy mixture.

After that you will only have to add stevia without disassembling the egg white and then insert the bitter cocoa one spoon at a time. After you’ve put in all the cocoa, keep whisking for a couple of minutes.

Put the mixture in 2 glasses tight at the bottom and more wide at the edges and leave in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours. Your cocoa protein mousse will be ready for dinner and you can garnish it with dried fruit or fresh fruit. we suggest berries or strawberries to enhance the cocoa taste.

