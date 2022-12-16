At dusk, for a quarter of an hour, the lights of the doctors’ offices went out and the visits continued by candlelight. “Once again denouncing the critical conditions in which family doctors work – recalls the general secretary of Fimmg Silvestro Scotti – is essential to try to push the institutions to move now, before it is too late. General medicine, and therefore the health of citizens, cannot be ignored in the provisions under discussion in support of businesses to meet the costs of expensive energy and inflation”.

The light of more than 30,000 candles illuminated at dusk the offices of general practitioners who joined the Fimmg initiative throughout Italy and who also found the support of the FIMP paediatricians, at starting with its President Antonio D’Avino.

“General practitioners – reads a note from Fimmg – are forced to deal with the failure to address the Policy Statement for the three-year period 2019-2021, and therefore with a fixed salary for 2018, and with the delay, despite the shortage of doctors, of the publication in the Official Gazette of the single call for the Specific Training Course in General Medicine, which would allow about 3,000 family doctors to be available immediately”.

But the MMGs are “in serious difficulty also due to the lack of immediate attention from the institutions in the face of a dear energy and increasingly dramatic inflation, complicated by an analogical and digital bureaucracy that steals treatment time from patients”.

For this reason, today the general practitioners of Fimmg have launched a symbolic protest with a strong impact. “A protest – explains the Fimmg – which responsibly did not want to interrupt assistance to citizens in a period of peak flu and resurgence of Covid, but which served to demand more attention and respect for article 32 of the Constitution “.

Symbolic image of this protest, three candles that make up the inscription SSN, now consumed by the flame. Under the inscription: “More resources, less bureaucracy, for general practitioners”.

At dusk, for a quarter of an hour, the lights of the doctors’ offices went out and the visits continued by candlelight. General practitioners explained to their patients the meaning of those candles and many wanted to support this appeal by sharing images and videos on social networks.

In a few minutes, says Fimmg, the symbolic image created by Fimmg, but also photos and videos of candlelight visits, filled thousands of bulletin boards, uniting doctors and citizens in a single appeal with the hashtags: #mmgallumicino and # let’s not turn off SSN.

“To denounce once again the critical conditions in which family doctors work – recalls the general secretary of Fimmg Sylvester Scotti – is essential to try to push the institutions to move now, before it’s too late. General medicine, and therefore the health of citizens, cannot be ignored in the provisions under discussion in support of businesses to meet the costs of expensive energy and inflation”.

“Bureaucracy, lack of resources and support – underlines Fimmg – risk compromising the right to health of citizens, who already today in many cases have difficulty choosing a family doctor who will go out as an offer, like the candles of the initiative , going into preventive retirement, for the older ones, or not choosing this profession, for the younger ones”.

Among the appeals launched by Fimmg, also that of “understanding general medicine in the provisions dedicated to the refreshment of the public sector, for which a one-off indemnity has already been provided for 2023, as an advance on the next contract, equal to 1 .5% of salary”.

“It is probably not yet clear that the family doctor has always been assimilated to the public sector on a contractual level and therefore not only for the obligations that derive from him but also for the economic recognition. In the absence of such actions – concludes Scotti – the protest of General Medicine will not stop, we are ready to raise the bar of protest “.

