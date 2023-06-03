Home » Anemia: why doctors often don’t take it seriously and put patients at risk
Health

Anemia: why doctors often don’t take it seriously and put patients at risk

by admin
Anemia: why doctors often don’t take it seriously and put patients at risk

Every third person is affected by anemia. Most feel nothing of it, doctors often don’t care. Anemia after accidents or major operations can suddenly become life-threatening. That would be easy to prevent.

This is a little story about a catastrophe that happens thousands upon thousands of times a year in German hospitals because too often it’s all about money. A patient undergoes surgery, loses a lot of blood and develops a potentially life-threatening anemia. She has to be rescued with blood in an emergency and is lucky to survive. The anemia could have been prevented with a cost of 90 euros – but none of the doctors involved were willing to reduce their profits.

See also  the Abano hospital becomes excellence

You may also like

Bari in the B playoff final, Benedetti stops...

Pointed cabbage and apricot salad | > –...

Franco Berrino: «All the advantages of organic foods,...

Blinken: “Grateful to Italy for supporting Ukraine” |...

TrueMed’s AI-powered anti-counterfeiting platform is now available on...

Senegal, serious clashes after the conviction of the...

Özdemir’s advertising bans – medicine and health, medical...

Lyme disease: symptoms, tests to diagnose it and...

Between drones and partisans, Putin finds the war...

Young man killed by a gunshot, a man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy