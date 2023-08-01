Angus Cloud is dead. The ‘Euphoria’ star was 25 years old

The actor Angus Cloud, star of the HBO TV series ‘Euphoria’ has died at the age of 25. In the announcement made by the family and reported by TMZ, the causes of death are not specified.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, as a friend, as a brother and as a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family statement reads to TMZ – Last week “He buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend.”

And again: “Angus had opened up about his battle with his mental health and we hope that his passing can tell others that they are not alone and should not be fighting it alone in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud, born in Oakland, California on July 10, 1998, was a rising star in Hollywood, best remembered for his starring role in the hit Hbo series ‘Euphoria’ in which, alongside Zendayaplayed the role of fezco dal 2019 al 2022.

