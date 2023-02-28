Home Health announced the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree – Multiplayer.it
Health

announced the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree – Multiplayer.it

FromSoftware has announced that it is working on Shadow of the Erdtreethe first expansion Of Elder Ring.

The announcement came via a Twitter post, accompanied by artwork. At the moment the Japanese studio has not shared any other details on this Elden Ring DLC, including the exit date. However, there is talk of “an expansion coming soon”, which suggests that we probably won’t have to wait too long before we can experience new adventures in the Interregnum.

“Get up, Senzaluce, and let’s walk a new path together,” reads the post. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Interregnum.”

The artwork immortalizes a person with long golden hair riding a steed, surrounded by what would appear to be ghost tombs, while in the background we see a large tree (the Sacred Tree of Miquella?) from which a golden substance oozes.

the mysterious figure could be Miquella, the twin of Malenia, due to the great resemblance to the character seen in the introductory cinematic of Elden Ring. Also, the gold in the tree could be a reference to Miquella’s bond with Pure Gold, which she uses to limit Malenia’s Rot. The presence of Torrente, now in the care of Senzaluce, suggests that the DLC could be set in the past.

We know that there is a lot of cut Elden Ring content dedicated to Miquella and her central role in a DLC has already been rumored for some time. That said, keep in mind that these are just speculations on our part, take them with a grain of salt.

To find out more, we just have to wait. In the meantime, we suggest you read our special on what we can expect from the Elden Ring DLC.

