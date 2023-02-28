



【Secret Review】Recently, MWC 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference has been held in Barcelona, ​​Spain. There are too many Chinese companies invited to participate in the exhibition. As the theme, we brought you the latest products and technology demonstrations.

OPPO Wi-Fi6 Router AX5400

In the field of 5G communications, OPPO launched its first CPE product in 2019, and the OPPO 5G CPE T series unveiled at the MWC conference last year has also been recognized by global operators. At this MWC conference, OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 will also make its debut. This time CNMO is also fortunate to have obtained this router in advance. Next, let us see what kind of surprises are hidden in this latest product.

Light and luxurious minimalist appearance design

In terms of appearance design, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 did not adopt the conventional idea of ​​designing an octopus with a main body and multiple antennas, but designed it as a symmetrical cylinder. When I first got this router, I thought it was delivered by the wrong courier, because it looks like a delicate smart speaker. But if you think about it carefully, such an exquisite design style is indeed in line with OPPO’s pursuit of aesthetics.

OPPO Wi-Fi6 Router AX5400

The surface of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 adopts a transparent design, and the antenna is hidden under the shell, presenting a “hidden order” aesthetic. The logo of the OPPO brand is placed directly below the surface of the body, and at the rear are three network cable ports and two function buttons. Routing can become very simple and tidy. The overall design of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router is based on symmetrical aesthetics, and even patients with “obsessive-compulsive disorder” cannot pick out “faults”.

Close-up of the bottom of the OPPO Wi-Fi6 router AX5400

The symmetrical cylindrical design of the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is more aesthetically pleasing than the traditional octopus shape, and it also has more decorative functions. No matter where the router is placed in the home or office, it can Complementing its surroundings, it is both a router and a modern “smart home”. It doesn’t look a bit out of place like the traditional shape.

Unique chimney heat dissipation structure

Devices such as routers generally need to be on standby 7*24 hours, so in long-term use, heat dissipation is an issue that needs to be considered emphatically. The overall shell of OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is in the shape of a wind chimney, and the antenna hidden under the translucent cylindrical shell surrounds it. This design can effectively increase the pressure difference between the inlet and outlet of the natural wind, so that the heat generated by the router can be taken away by the natural wind, and the heat dissipation requirements of the equipment operation can be guaranteed.

Wind chimney heat dissipation structure of OPPO Wi-Fi6 router AX5400

In addition, this router adopts a 360° bionic surface structural design for internal heat dissipation. The internal gear thickness, gear spacing and base plate thickness have been calculated and designed to achieve the optimal air intake flow value as a whole. Therefore, in actual use, this router can keep the temperature within a reasonable range for a long time, so as to ensure the stability of the network and improve the user experience.

Top close-up of OPPO Wi-Fi6 router AX5400

Strong enough performance

For any digital product, performance always comes first. OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is equipped with Qualcomm’s IPQ5018 chip, supports Wi-Fi 6 standards and is compatible with 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax, and can provide 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signals at the same time, and the maximum It supports simultaneous access of 256 devices. Obviously, this design provides strong support for users to access smart home products in the future. As large as a TV air conditioner, as small as a smart socket and a night light, they can all be connected through the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router. to achieve a stable network connection.

OPPO Wi-Fi6 Router AX5400

In terms of interfaces, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router is equipped with one 2.5G next-generation adaptive interface and two gigabit-level adaptive interfaces. This combination is more than enough for e-sports games, daily work and entertainment. And all interfaces support WAN/LAN blind insertion, users do not need to distinguish interfaces, plug and play, simple and worry-free.

Close-up of the interface of OPPO Wi-Fi6 router AX5400

For routers, the most obvious thing for consumers to perceive during use is the quality of the signal. Therefore, many manufacturers will use a large number of antennas to tell consumers that the signal of their products is excellent. However, the number of antennas is not directly proportional to the signal of the router, but the exterior design will be affected by the external antennas. The symmetrical cylindrical design adopted by the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 hides the antenna inside. In order to provide users with a better signal experience this time, OPPO equipped it with 4 high-gain antennas and 6 independent signal amplifiers, and also achieved high isolation, high gain and high efficiency performance in the design of the antenna , what is shown in the actual use process is that the transmission capacity is stronger, and the signal can be transmitted farther.

Top close-up of OPPO Wi-Fi6 router AX5400

In addition, in order to prevent signal interference and ensure the strong and stable Wi-Fi signal, OPPO has developed an anti-interference algorithm. No matter how many other wireless signals in the environment interfere with each other. Under the same test conditions, after the anti-jamming algorithm self-developed by OPPO is activated, the transmission stability of the router is significantly improved.

OPPO officially stated that in a three-story villa of 130 square meters, this router can cover the entire building and provide a bandwidth of more than 100Mbps anywhere in the house. When the author did the test in my hut with dozens of square meters, even if there is a wall in the middle, every room of mine can receive a full signal, and the network is also high-speed and stable during use.

OPPO Wi-Fi6 Router AX5400

During use, the author also found that the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 can perform functions such as Wi-Fi network settings, parental control, and firewall through OPPO Connect, the exclusive App of OPPO. At the same time, it also supports wireless Mesh networking, and friends with financial support can purchase multiple devices for networking.

write at the end

In general, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router AX5400 is undoubtedly a very good Wi-Fi 6 router, whether it is in terms of transmission speed, App adaptation, ease of use and security, or it can be used as a technological decoration In terms of appearance, it is a router product worth starting with. Especially the symmetrical cylinder design adopted in the appearance design, without affecting the signal, the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 router can also be integrated into daily life as an ornament, no matter where it is placed, it will not look like a The traditional router is so obtrusive, and users don’t have to hide it deliberately. It is a combination of practicality and beauty.

