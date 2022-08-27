Another hospitalization for Dengue virus at the Arezzo hospital. The first case occurred on August 10, when a child, who returned from Cuba with his family, was hospitalized with symptoms of the virus. In those days, the prevention protocol immediately started. In the past few hours, another person was taken to hospital where it was found that she had contracted the virus. It is a woman residing in the province of Florence, who also returned from Cuba.

“The woman – explains in a note the ASL Toscana Sud Est – first landed in the emergency room of the La Gruccia del Valdarno hospital and then was transferred to Infectious Diseases in Arezzo. Her clinical conditions are good and rapidly improving.

On Arezzo, the area to be disinfected, as per regional indications must have a radius of 200 MT, involves areas outside the hospital, therefore the Municipality of Arezzo was involved in the disinfestation of the areas of competence “.

Now, following this second case, “to protect public health and hygiene, in order to prevent infectious diseases transmissible through the bite of insects, in particular the tiger mosquito” explains the municipal administration in a note, “was ordered, with a new contingent and urgent ordinance signed by the mayor Alessandro Ghinelli, a new disinfestation intervention in the San Donato area “.

The pest control order

The intervention will take place on the night between Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August. As before, the ordinance provides that in public areas, road drains and manholes, private areas, green areas belonging to the houses present within 200 meters from the San Donato hospital, disinfestation with insecticides will be carried out, through interventions both adulticides and larvicides, and in search and elimination of peri-domestic larval outbreaks with “door to door” inspections of any homes included in the indicated area. All residents, condominium administrators, commercial operators, managers of production activities and in general all those who have the effective availability of open areas or homes in the affected areas are required to allow access for disinfestation workers for the carrying out the treatments and to comply with what is indicated by them.

The Municipality underlines the precautions to be taken during disinfestation: “Stay indoors with windows and doors tightly closed and suspend the operation of air exchange systems; keep pets indoors and protect their shelters and furnishings with plastic sheeting; considering that as a result of the resulting effect, insecticidal products could fall on fruit and vegetable products, it is suggested, before treatment, to collect vegetables and fruit from the gardens or protect the plants with plastic sheets “.

Here’s what to do following the disinfestation: “Respect an interval of 15 days before consuming fruit and vegetables that have possibly been sprayed with insecticidal products, wash thoroughly and peel the fruit before use; proceed with the use of washable or disposable gloves , to the cleaning of furniture, furnishings and games of children left outside that have been exposed to the treatment; in case of accidental contact with the insecticide product, wash the affected part abundantly with soap and water.

The streets where the disinfestation will be carried out

These are the streets affected by the intervention, which will be carried out on the night between Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August: Via Giuseppe Laschi – Via Pietro Nenni – Via Uguccione della Faggiola – Via Giovanni Acuto – Via Bettino Craxi – Via Giuseppe di Vittorio – Via Giovanni XXIII – Via Alcide de ‘Gasperi – Piazza San Donato – Via Antonio Pigafetta – Via Bartolomeo Diaz – Via Amerigo Vespucci – Via Curtatone – Via Paolo Toscanelli – Via Alessandro dal Borro – Via Cesare Battisti – Via Luigi Cittadini.

The provision remains valid until the end of the treatments which, in case of rain, will be postponed to the first useful day.