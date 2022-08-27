NASA announces the sound of a black hole 200 million light-years away. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

「black hole“It is an extremely powerful gravitational force exhibited by space and time. In front of it, even particles such as light cannot escape this region. It is believed that there are supermassive black holes in the centers of most galaxies.

The true face of black holes The supermassive black hole at the center of the Virgo A galaxy (M87) was successfully photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope project on April 11, 2017, giving a glimpse into the cosmic phenomenon that distorts space and time.

Recently, NASA announced a “sound” of a black hole from the center of the Perseus galaxy. It seems to be a call from the dark and deep space. It is reminiscent of the “sound of hell”. Weird” to describe this mysterious low voice.

A call from 200 million light-years away

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often shares new discoveries or knowledge about outer space with the public, sometimes seeing breathtaking pictures of the universe and planets, and sometimes releasing refreshing news. According to the British “Guardian” report, the sound of a black hole was announced on the 21st of this month. It is generally believed that the sound will not be transmitted in a vacuum state, but it was broken in the audio received this time. The sound file released by NASA this time comes from the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is 200 million light-years away from the earth. After data technology processing, humans can hear this sound.

In the past, NASA released the sound file in May, pointing out that it was the result of pressure waves transmitted by black holes, and astronauts found that the phenomenon caused ripples in galaxies, which could be converted into “notes”. However, because the original sound of the black hole is 57 octaves lower than the central C, the human ear cannot hear this sound. After scientists increased the original sound of the black hole by a gigafold, the world was able to listen to the sound in the universe together. It sounds quite mysterious and treacherous, as if it is a call from the depths of the universe for human beings, which has aroused heated discussions among netizens.

NASA’s statement of this black hole sound shows that most of the outer space is in a vacuum state and cannot hear any sound. This sound is generated because the Perseus galaxy cluster has quite a large amount of gas, and the black hole pressure wave propagates through them, plus This rare audio can only be heard after the mixing of other data.

public reaction

The sound of this black hole sounds uncomfortable. You can hear similar sounds in many horror, sci-fi film and television works or game creations, which makes people shudder. Many media have described this as “terrifying” and “weird”, reminiscent of the “sound of hell” that was circulated on the Internet in the past. ” or “hundreds of souls pushing into the fire pit to suffer,” a creepy, eerie soundtrack to most people’s ears.

This rare discovery makes people look back on various works related to space in the past. In the dark and deep space, there are many deadly crises and countless unknowns. This mysterious and eerie low sound happens to be in line with the cosmic sound in human imagination. This kind of coincidence coincides with the horror of imagination, which makes people think that the legends in the world that are regarded as utopian and fantasy are the facts that have been discovered behind their origins?

Black Hole Sound Link:Click here

