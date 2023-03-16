Home Health Another extraordinary operation for the Trentino heart surgeon Gino Gerosa – breaking latest news
PADOVA. Another great satisfaction for Trentino Gino Gerosa, director of cardiac surgery in Padua. For the first time in the worldPaduan hospital a highly complex operation was performed on the heart of a 62-year-old man that solved two problems at the same time in three steps. It was carried out by the team of Professor Gino Gerosa.

The man suffered from severe mitral insufficiency and atrial fibrillation, he had difficulty breathing. It was the first heart surgery he underwent. And a few weeks ago he entered the operating room for mitral valve plastic surgery (to solve the first problem) and at the same time left auricular closure and epicardial ablation were performed. All without stopping the heart.

Compliments have also arrived Luca Zaiagovernor of Veneto: “I congratulate the director of cardiac surgery in Padua, Professor Gerosa, for this new success together with all the professionals who, in whatever role, have participated in the achievement of this new goal for our healthcare”.

