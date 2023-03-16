Developed using the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman technology, Stray Souls is a third-person action-horror game inspired by classic genre games, where players will fight terrifying creatures, unravel bizarre puzzles, and unravel a terrifying family secret to reveal the chilling untold truth.

game introduction:

Unravel the secrets behind the haunted town of Aspen Falls, encounter terrifying enemies, epic bosses, clever puzzles along the way, and delve into the secrets behind everyone. Players take on the role of Daniel, an ordinary teenager who, after moving into the house he inherited from his estranged grandmother, meets a mysterious woman who seems obsessed with Daniel’s family, the house, and its history with Daniel The frightening connection between them is well known. The design of the game elements is inspired by the classic Souls game horror battle, injecting new vitality into the modern action horror game.

Features:

Explore the town of Aspen Falls and the surrounding area to unravel the sinister plot that began when Daniel was born.

Immerse yourself in Daniel’s story. Shape Daniel’s tone and personality by choosing responses at critical moments with branching dialogue options.

Fight or run for your life from hordes of nasty creatures. Combat is simplified, without a large amount of weaponry, allowing players to focus on developing combat tactics and managing resources.

Test your wits by solving dozens of ingenious puzzles with ready-made solutions.

Designed with a random system that ensures enemy encounters, item locations, changing weather patterns, and strange phenomena all happen in different places, giving players a unique gaming experience.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807210/Stray_Souls/