Home Technology UE5’s third-person horror game “Stray Souls” game promotional video first exposed- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

UE5’s third-person horror game “Stray Souls” game promotional video first exposed- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
UE5’s third-person horror game “Stray Souls” game promotional video first exposed- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Developed using the powerful Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman technology, Stray Souls is a third-person action-horror game inspired by classic genre games, where players will fight terrifying creatures, unravel bizarre puzzles, and unravel a terrifying family secret to reveal the chilling untold truth.

game introduction:

Unravel the secrets behind the haunted town of Aspen Falls, encounter terrifying enemies, epic bosses, clever puzzles along the way, and delve into the secrets behind everyone. Players take on the role of Daniel, an ordinary teenager who, after moving into the house he inherited from his estranged grandmother, meets a mysterious woman who seems obsessed with Daniel’s family, the house, and its history with Daniel The frightening connection between them is well known. The design of the game elements is inspired by the classic Souls game horror battle, injecting new vitality into the modern action horror game.

Features:

  • Explore the town of Aspen Falls and the surrounding area to unravel the sinister plot that began when Daniel was born.

  • Immerse yourself in Daniel’s story. Shape Daniel’s tone and personality by choosing responses at critical moments with branching dialogue options.

  • Fight or run for your life from hordes of nasty creatures. Combat is simplified, without a large amount of weaponry, allowing players to focus on developing combat tactics and managing resources.

  • Test your wits by solving dozens of ingenious puzzles with ready-made solutions.

  • Designed with a random system that ensures enemy encounters, item locations, changing weather patterns, and strange phenomena all happen in different places, giving players a unique gaming experience.

See also  "Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare II 2022" female villain Taimei attracts players to surrender

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807210/Stray_Souls/

You may also like

It is rumored that Samsung Exynos 2400 has...

55-inch 4K TV: 6 top models in comparison

“Monster Hunter Rising Dawn” April update adds “Attack...

Combustion engine off before the end? Germany on...

Denon AV receiver in the test: the body...

Why does Twitter show us tweets from profiles...

Audio Bastion X-PODIUM 化风石石基基：Magical 化风!? Reshape the original...

Alternative to outdoor cell phones: massive protective covers...

Nintendo reveals Switch 2: will give players new...

“Mind Reading”: Input for Stable Diffusion directly from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy