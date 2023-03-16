Shoigu in Austin, ‘US flights provocation, we will continue to respond’

The flights of American drones off the Crimea are “a provocation” that creates “the conditions for an escalation” of tension in the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu denounced it in a call yesterday with Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, during which he made it known that Moscow is not interested in such a development of events, but will continue to respond proportionately to such measures.

Underlining the increase in Washington’s intelligence activities against Moscow’s interests, reports a note from the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu recalled that the major nuclear powers should act as responsibly as possible, including by maintaining military communication channels to discuss any crisis situations.