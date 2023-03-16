Home Health War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Drone crashed, Shoigu-Austin call. DIRECT
Health

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Drone crashed, Shoigu-Austin call. DIRECT

by admin

Shoigu in Austin, ‘US flights provocation, we will continue to respond’

The flights of American drones off the Crimea are “a provocation” that creates “the conditions for an escalation” of tension in the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu denounced it in a call yesterday with Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, during which he made it known that Moscow is not interested in such a development of events, but will continue to respond proportionately to such measures.
Underlining the increase in Washington’s intelligence activities against Moscow’s interests, reports a note from the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu recalled that the major nuclear powers should act as responsibly as possible, including by maintaining military communication channels to discuss any crisis situations.

See also  Double pandemic, autumn at risk of Covid infection and flu. Andreoni: "There is no need to rest assured"

You may also like

Caring for Tulips – as Cut Flowers and...

symptoms not to be underestimated – breaking latest...

What is proprioception, what is it for and...

“Mindfulness is a fantastic principle” / Hartmut Engler...

THE UNIVERSITY INTENSIVE CARE UNIT OF THE CONA...

Website of the nursing service LinaVita from Mönchengladbach...

«She was very close to the boss»- breaking...

There is a supplement that helps fight blood...

Glaucoma: Prevention can save eyesight

Metastatic colorectal cancer, new drugs are being studied...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy