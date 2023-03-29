Home Health Anthony Fauci becomes consultant of the Biotecnopolo of Siena, acclaimed by the Nobel Giorgio Parisi- breaking latest news
Anthony Fauci becomes consultant of the Biotecnopolo of Siena, acclaimed by the Nobel Giorgio Parisi- breaking latest news

The non-profit foundation dedicated to applied research in biotechnology and life sciences directed by Professor Rino Rappuoli

Anthony Fauci will be the professor’s new strategic adviser Rino Rappuoliscientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole, the non-profit foundation dedicated to applied research in biotechnology and life sciences. Four ministries founded the Biotechnopole: University, Health, Economy, Business. And now comes a world expert in the field of infectious diseases of the caliber of Fauci, what a state medical advisor to seven US presidents (from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden). His will be an informal but, indeed, strategic role, as he underlines Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi who is a member of the board of directors of the Foundation: Fauci’s availability is a fundamental step in making the Biotechnopole the Italian hub for researchthe study and the prevention of pandemics.

The Biotecnopolo is the realization of the document Preparation for pandemics and the role of science developed by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei and endorsed by the G20 Academies in 2021. Giorgio Parisi (former president and now vice president of the Lincei) recalls that Fauci has decades-long relationships with Italian scientists. And he adds: These reports indicate how much the value and rigor of Italian science are recognized and constitute the most concrete spur to launch the activity of this Centre, which can represent a global recognition of the excellence of Italian science.

