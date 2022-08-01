At present, there are advertisements displayed on the “Search” tab and in the search results on the Apple Store; now, Apple is preparing to add two advertising spaces on the AppStore.

The two new ad slots will be on the “Today” page of the AppStore and some app pages.

Apple says that pages with ads will still focus on their original purpose, and they will use a clear blue label to indicate the ad, just like the search bar ad.

But for developers, whether it is the “Today” page or the advertisement on the application details page, there is a remarkable conversion efficiency.

“Today” is the first page that users see when they open the Apple Store. Its advertisement content can attract a large number of users to click, and the advertisement of the application directly placed on the details page can also lead many users to try it.

In addition, Apple also promised in the statement that although the number of advertisements in the Apple Store has been increased, the privacy commitment is still valid, which means that developers can still only place relevant content of approved AppStore products.

