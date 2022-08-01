300 teenagers compete in the green field, the 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Institution Football League ends

On the afternoon of July 27, the three-day 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Organization Football League ended at the Shangcheng District Sports Center.

This event is hosted by Hangzhou Sports Development Center. The competition adopts a five-a-side system, with two groups of men and women. A total of nearly 300 young athletes from 16 teams participated. After two exciting competitions in the group stage and the knockout stage, Hangzhou Yonglong Football Club won the men’s championship, and the Leyin Football Linping Education Women’s Elite Team won the women’s championship.

This year is the third year of the Hangzhou Youth Training Organization Football League. The event aims to implement the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of China‘s Football”, to help promote Hangzhou’s declaration as a national key city for football development, and to promote the development of youth football in our city and the development of football youth. Exchange with training institutions, improve the technical level of young football players, and cultivate and discover more outstanding talents.