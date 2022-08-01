Home Sports 300 teenagers compete in the green field, the 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Institution Football League ends_Hangzhou Net
Sports

300 teenagers compete in the green field, the 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Institution Football League ends_Hangzhou Net

by admin
300 teenagers compete in the green field, the 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Institution Football League ends_Hangzhou Net

300 teenagers compete in the green field, the 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Institution Football League ends

On the afternoon of July 27, the three-day 2022 Hangzhou Youth Training Organization Football League ended at the Shangcheng District Sports Center.

This event is hosted by Hangzhou Sports Development Center. The competition adopts a five-a-side system, with two groups of men and women. A total of nearly 300 young athletes from 16 teams participated. After two exciting competitions in the group stage and the knockout stage, Hangzhou Yonglong Football Club won the men’s championship, and the Leyin Football Linping Education Women’s Elite Team won the women’s championship.

This year is the third year of the Hangzhou Youth Training Organization Football League. The event aims to implement the “Overall Plan for the Reform and Development of China‘s Football”, to help promote Hangzhou’s declaration as a national key city for football development, and to promote the development of youth football in our city and the development of football youth. Exchange with training institutions, improve the technical level of young football players, and cultivate and discover more outstanding talents.

Author: Correspondent Zhang Ding Chief Reporter Wang Chuan Editor: Li Jiangang

See also  Short track speed skating men's 5000m relay Chinese team misses medal

You may also like

The 2022 Hainan Provincial Primary School Football League...

La Voghe completes the defense with the 25-year-old...

Calenda towards Renzi. The Democratic Party: help the...

Galti: Part of the credit for winning the...

Sinner triumphs in Umag: Alcaraz reassembled, Jannik wins...

Dialogue丨Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team Changjiang River: Why did...

Putin, the warning: new hypersonic Zircon missiles to...

Extra-time victory over Germany, England women’s team win...

Friendly match Napoli-Mallorca 1-1 Osimhen –

Warm-up match-Mesiyas shot Giroud to score Milan 2-0...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy