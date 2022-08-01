As the whole country celebrated the successful launch of the “Wentian” experimental module, another good news came. The famous poet and lyricist Xue Baoqin’s new book “Xue Baoqin’s Poetry Collection: Asking the Sky” was published by Shaanxi Normal University Press.







The lyrics are very popular and widely sung in the Chinese music circle



Xue Baoqin is the chairman of the Shaanxi Journalists Association, a member of the Chinese Writers Association, a distinguished professor at Northwest University, an adjunct professor at Xi’an Jiaotong University and Shaanxi Normal University. Revolution”, “I’m a “Minister” in Sydney”, “Memoirs of Youth”, “Send You a Chang’an”, “Give the Soul a Paradise”, “The Husky Piccolo”, “Reading the World“, “Wind from a Thousand Years” and so on. Editor-in-chief of the “Poetry Talking about China” series, two works won the National Spiritual Civilization Construction “Five Ones Project” selected works award, one work won the Liu Qing Literature Award, and one work was selected to recommend 100 kinds of excellent books to the national youth.



Many of Xue Baoqin’s lyrics have been supported and cooperated by famous composers such as Zhao Jiping, Zhang Qianyi, Meng Qingyun, Han Lankui, Lei Yuansheng, Yao Ming, Zhao Lin, Gan Lin, etc. Lv Jihong, Lei Jia, Tan Weiwei, Wang Li, Zhang Yingxi, Lv Wei, Zhou Peng, Chen Yanni, Li Siyu, etc. sang affectionately, and they were very popular in the Chinese music circles nationwide and even in the world.



For example, his re-written lyrics of the folk song “Chile Song” from the Southern and Northern Dynasties were broadcast on CCTV’s classic chant in three days with more than 30 million hits, and teachers and students from dozens of colleges and universities including Tsinghua University also rehearsed different versions; “Wind from a Thousand Years” has a monthly hit rate of 120 million and has become the country’s annual public sacrifice to the Yellow Emperor’s Mausoleum.



The title of the book and the truth about the “crash” of Wentian’s experimental cabin



When asked about the “collision” between the title of the book and Wentian’s experimental cabin, Xue Baoqin laughed and said “coincidence”. Then he told reporters a short story: In 2019, the Shanghai Institute of Aerospace Technology and the Shanghai People’s Broadcasting Station organized a collection event on the theme of “Voice in Space – My Motherland and Me”. He participated in the competition with the song “Ask the Heaven”. .



Soon afterward, he received an orbiting certificate from the Shanghai Institute of Aerospace Technology, which read: “At 11:22 on December 20, 2019, the Long March 4B developed by Shanghai Aerospace was launched at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. Empty. It not only sent nine satellites such as ZY-1 04A into the predetermined orbit, but also sent your recorded sincere blessings to the great motherland into space. These 2019 voices of the times are from 15942 who participated in the solicitation. Selected from among the participants. Your voice is accompanying the earth.” He clarified that the song “Ask the Heaven” is a song about the Terracotta Warriors. The lyrics, composing and singing are all from Shaanxi, and they are from Shaanxi. A tribute to history and culture in space, it is a great honor to have the same name as the Wentian experimental capsule.







He writes poems as songs and expresses songs as poems



The famous composer Zhao Jiping has had many experiences of work intersection and creative cooperation with Xue Baoqin. Zhao Jiping believes that in the creation of traditional Chinese poetry, poetry and songs are closely linked. Xue Baoqin writes poems as songs, expresses songs as poems, expresses abstract ideas and themes with simple language, rhetoric and imagery, with clear and unconventional meanings, and many poems also have unique lyrics. From his works, we can feel his heartfelt artistic impulse and diligent artistic pursuit, and we can hear his creative footsteps and the appearance of his pursuit in the footsteps of the times.



Professor Liu Rong, a famous music critic and Xi’an Conservatory of Music, believes that Xue Baoqin’s lyrics creation over the years, with Wen Yongzhi and poetry as songs, has opened up the road from modern poetry to music, and expanded the functions and boundaries of poetry. “Xue Baoqin’s Collection of Poems: Asking the Sky” uses ci music as the carrier—audible, sung, and appreciative, breaking the limitation of visual communication of poems. The lyrical literariness obtains the art of advancing with the times through the expressive power of sound The quality, musicality and intuitiveness of the lyrics make readers gain a pleasing sense of beauty.



The full composition of the lyrics is also accompanied by a QR code for the singer to sing



The reporter saw that the book “Xue Baoqin’s Poems: Asking the Sky”, which exudes the fragrance of ink, includes “Wind from a Thousand Years”, “Chile Song”, “Send You a Chang’an” and “Da Qinling” created by Xue Baoqin in recent years. “City”, “You Take Me Fly”, “Grandpa Tian Overturned a Jar of Wine”, “Affectionate Confession”, “Seeing Kunming Pool Again” and other more than 60 fine lyrics, which can be regarded as the master of his lyrics creation.



Surprisingly, the publisher has innovated the arrangement of the book. The lyrics are not only arranged in the form of poetry, but also all the lyrics are composed and arranged. At the same time, there are video QR codes of dozens of singers singing affectionately. When reading, scan the code to see the famous style, and enjoy a breathtaking audio-visual feast.



Text/Photo by Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry