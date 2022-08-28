If the revelations from the Japanese website MacOtakara are true, Apple Watch Pro is expected to become another key new product in addition to the iPhone 14 series at Apple’s “Far Off” autumn conference on the 7th of next month. Some foreign websites describe the debut of Apple Watch Pro with the classic “One More Thing” at Apple’s conference, which means that Apple will regard this watch as a focus product.

New watch body design

Some analysts say that the Apple Watch Pro will adopt a completely different design from the current Series 7, with a style similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro. The body of the watch will be made of titanium which is not only more advanced, but also more durable. The screen will be replaced with shatter-resistant materials to match the watch. The Pro (professional level) positioning. The Apple Watch Series 7 currently on sale has a screen 20% larger than the previous generation and has a curved edge. The Pro version is said to be further expanded to a 1.99-inch flat screen, and the watch body will become the largest 47mm in history.

Pricing is higher than the Edition version

Earlier there was news that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a built-in body temperature sensing function, and the Apple Watch Pro is no exception. Although the new watch will have a built-in S8 processor, it is said to be not much different from the S6 and S7. It is said that the Apple Watch Pro will be priced at US$900 to US$999 (equivalent to HK$7,062 to HK$7,839), which is slightly higher than the US$899 price of the Apple Watch Edition.

Source: phonearena