Home Sports Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, a game-high – yqqlm
Sports

Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, a game-high – yqqlm

by admin
Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, a game-high – yqqlm

Original title: Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, the highest in the game

Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, the highest in the game

Live it on August 28. In the just-concluded third round of Serie A, Juventus drew 1-1 with Rome at home. According to whoscored’s post-match score, Smalling, who made many clearances on the backline, scored a game-high 7.5 points, and Dybala, who provided assists, scored 6.8 points. For Juventus, Vlahovic scored 6.9 points in the opening free kick.

The ratings are as follows:

Juventus: Szczesny 7.1 Desciglio 6.2 Bremer 7.2 Danilo 7.2 Sandro 6.5 Rabiot 6.5 Locatelli 6.6 Cuadrado 6.8 Locatelli 6.6 Miretti 6.5 Kostic 6.3 Vlahovic 6.9

Juventus substitutes: McKennie 6.1 Zakaria 6.3 Milik 6.2 Rovira 6.1 Moses Keane 6.1

Roma: Patricio 6.7 G-Mancini 6.5 Smalling 7.5Ibanez 7.4 Karlsdorp 6.5 Cristante 6.4 Matic 6.8 Spinazzola 6.1 Dybala 6.8Pellegrini 6.9 Abraham 6.9

Roma Substitutes: Celik 6.4 Zaleschi 6.4 Bovi 6.1 Shalawi 6.4 Kumbra 6.1Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Hungarian Cup opener, we beat RSE away to advance – yqqlm

You may also like

Bayern 1-1 Borussia 8 times cold draw football...

Basketball, World Cup qualifiers: Italy beats Georgia 91-84....

Serie B: Gondo sinks Palermo, Spal of measure...

Men’s Volleyball World Championships: China loses 0:3 to...

De Giorgi: “Make way for young people, people...

Pioli: Playing in front of fans has special...

Milan is made for Thiaw. The defender in...

Guardiola: The first half of the game was...

100 kilometers to Bressana to remember his friend...

Kimmich: We played great, but Sommer was the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy