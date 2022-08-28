Original title: Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, the highest in the game

Live it on August 28. In the just-concluded third round of Serie A, Juventus drew 1-1 with Rome at home. According to whoscored’s post-match score, Smalling, who made many clearances on the backline, scored a game-high 7.5 points, and Dybala, who provided assists, scored 6.8 points. For Juventus, Vlahovic scored 6.9 points in the opening free kick.

The ratings are as follows:

Juventus: Szczesny 7.1 Desciglio 6.2 Bremer 7.2 Danilo 7.2 Sandro 6.5 Rabiot 6.5 Locatelli 6.6 Cuadrado 6.8 Locatelli 6.6 Miretti 6.5 Kostic 6.3 Vlahovic 6.9

Juventus substitutes: McKennie 6.1 Zakaria 6.3 Milik 6.2 Rovira 6.1 Moses Keane 6.1

Roma: Patricio 6.7 G-Mancini 6.5 Smalling 7.5Ibanez 7.4 Karlsdorp 6.5 Cristante 6.4 Matic 6.8 Spinazzola 6.1 Dybala 6.8Pellegrini 6.9 Abraham 6.9

Roma Substitutes: Celik 6.4 Zaleschi 6.4 Bovi 6.1 Shalawi 6.4 Kumbra 6.1Return to Sohu, see more

