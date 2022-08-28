The non-competitive foot race is back in Montanaro, which serves to finance research on the very rare disease that has struck the child

MONTANARO. For a few days, registrations have been open for the second edition of “Let’s run together for Simone”, an event organized by the Piccolo grande guerriero association to raise funds to finance scientific research that could help Simone Desiato and all the other patients with PMD / Leukodystrophy HLD2, a rare genetic disease. The little Montanarese, born on February 22, 2014, is affected by Pmld (Pelizaeus merzbacher like) related to the GJC2 gene, a disease, falling into the category of leukodystrophies, unfortunately extremely rare and without cure. After years of research, the parents managed to find a therapeutic study designed by Professor Kleopas of Cyprus, which was stopped due to lack of funds.

Hence their idea of ​​founding Piccolo grande guerriero odv with the aim of restarting and financing this research. Anyone wishing to make their contribution can also do so by participating in the event on 18 September, registering for the non-competitive 10 km foot race, the 5 km free-pace walk for everyone, Nordic walking – fit walking or the race for children from 5 to 12 years of 800 m. The route is immersed in the green of the streets of the Ogre and there is a refreshment point upon arrival. At 8 there will be the meeting in piazza Luigi Massa for registration, bib collection, and race pack (it is preferable, for those who have the possibility, to collect on Saturday 10 September all day until 19 in Via Caffaro 2 in Montanaro) .

At 9.30 there will be the start of the race and after the finish the first three classified men and the first three classified women in the 10 km race will be awarded. Three prizes will be drawn for the participants in the walk and all children participating in the 800m course will be awarded a medal. The afternoon starting at 3 pm will be characterized by playful / sporting entertainment organized by the associations present, with demonstrations of martial arts, Kick boxing, volleyball, spikeball and belly dancing, also there will be inflatables, toy buses, face painting and many other surprises. The registration fee for adults and children from 11 years is 10 euros, for children from 5 to 10 years of age 5 euros. For info and pre-registration: 3385808901 Katia, 3385640735 Stefania, 340 3867519 Stefano. To facilitate registration on the day of the race, it is advisable to pay the fee by bank transfer (IT 51 C 02008 31039 00010612 0939) indicating in the description “We run for Simone and the names of the paying participants”.