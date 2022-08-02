Apple explained that the newly added advertising space is mainly to increase more opportunities for app content promotion, and emphasized that the newly added advertising space also follows the privacy standards set by Apple, that is, it will not be displayed to users under the age of 18. Recommend personalized advertisements, and will not use smart data to push accurate advertising content.

After adding ads that recommend apps to download in the App Store’s search page and search results, Apple will now add advertisements to the Today page and the app’s detailed description page.

At present, the newly added advertising space has not been officially launched, and the 9to5Mac website has obtained a relevant response from Apple, confirming that more advertising fields will be added in the App Store.

Like the previously added advertising fields on the search page and results, the advertising fields added on the Today page and the app’s detailed description page will also be specially marked, so that users can see the content of the advertisement at a glance, and avoid causing users to click by mistake. etc. controversy.

On the other hand, Apple has emphasized that the newly added advertising field only contains approved App Store page content, and will not contain other product advertisements, nor will it contain content from outside the App Store.